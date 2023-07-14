MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) invests the fund’s assets in equity securities and debt instruments. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer. Debt instruments include corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, securitized instruments (including mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities), and other obligations to repay money borrowed. MFS generally invests approximately 60% of the fund’s assets in equity securities and approximately 40% of the fund's assets in debt instruments. These weightings do not reflect the fund's cash balance and can vary over time due to market movements and cash flows.

Of the fund's investments in equity securities, MFS focuses on investing the fund's assets in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies).

MFS normally invests a portion of the fund’s assets in income-producing equity securities.

While MFS may invest the equity portion of the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.

Of the fund’s investments in debt instruments, MFS generally invests substantially all of these investments in investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS may purchase or sell securities for the fund on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and instruments. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers and instruments may also be considered.