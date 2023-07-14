Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
4.0%
1 yr return
2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$7.98 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.6%
Expense Ratio 0.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 112.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) invests the fund’s assets in equity securities and debt instruments. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer. Debt instruments include corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, securitized instruments (including mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities), and other obligations to repay money borrowed. MFS generally invests approximately 60% of the fund’s assets in equity securities and approximately 40% of the fund's assets in debt instruments. These weightings do not reflect the fund's cash balance and can vary over time due to market movements and cash flows.
Of the fund's investments in equity securities, MFS focuses on investing the fund's assets in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies).
MFS normally invests a portion of the fund’s assets in income-producing equity securities.
While MFS may invest the equity portion of the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.
Of the fund’s investments in debt instruments, MFS generally invests substantially all of these investments in investment grade quality debt instruments.
MFS may purchase or sell securities for the fund on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and instruments. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers and instruments may also be considered.
|Period
|MSFKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|82.90%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|67.79%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|55.46%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|40.46%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|31.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSFKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|14.99%
|2021
|2.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|52.80%
|2020
|0.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|85.24%
|2019
|3.8%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|22.68%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|39.34%
|Period
|MSFKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|82.36%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|67.34%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|55.80%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|33.89%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|24.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSFKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|14.99%
|2021
|2.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|52.80%
|2020
|0.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|85.24%
|2019
|3.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|17.35%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|22.57%
|MSFKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSFKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.98 B
|658 K
|207 B
|12.96%
|Number of Holdings
|914
|2
|15351
|14.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.27 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|30.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.55%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|77.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSFKX % Rank
|Stocks
|58.02%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|57.63%
|Bonds
|41.03%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|14.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.73%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|13.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.36%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|71.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|61.44%
|Cash
|-0.13%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|94.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSFKX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.75%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|1.64%
|Healthcare
|17.88%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|8.61%
|Industrials
|14.78%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|3.69%
|Technology
|13.52%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|85.52%
|Consumer Defense
|9.15%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|13.52%
|Communication Services
|5.82%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|75.96%
|Utilities
|4.06%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|23.09%
|Energy
|3.67%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|75.27%
|Basic Materials
|3.53%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|67.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.34%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|92.76%
|Real Estate
|0.49%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|90.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSFKX % Rank
|US
|53.23%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|32.56%
|Non US
|4.79%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|68.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSFKX % Rank
|Securitized
|35.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|6.68%
|Corporate
|31.29%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|46.73%
|Government
|30.54%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|47.41%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.58%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|96.19%
|Municipal
|0.60%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|28.61%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|44.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSFKX % Rank
|US
|36.81%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|12.40%
|Non US
|4.22%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|40.19%
|MSFKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.39%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|79.03%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|46.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.59%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|MSFKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSFKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSFKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|112.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|83.60%
|MSFKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSFKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.43%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|19.35%
|MSFKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MSFKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSFKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.65%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|24.48%
|MSFKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2013
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2013
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2002
20.37
20.4%
Steven R. Gorham, CFA, is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the value and global balanced portfolios of our mutual funds, variable annuities, and institutional investment products. Steve joined MFS in 1989 as a teleservices representative and became a member of the Financial Advisor Division sales desk in 1991. In 1992 he joined the Equity Research Department, and he became a research analyst in 1993 and an investment officer in 1996. He was named portfolio manager in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2008
13.53
13.5%
Joshua P. Marston, Portfolio Manager, is an Investment Officer, Director of Fixed Income, and Director of Structured & Financial Research at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Josh's responsibilities include managing MFS' fixed income portfolio management team as well as oversight of MFS' structured product strategy, dedicated structured product portfolios, and portfolio management responsibilities for several of the firm's other fixed income strategies. Mr. Marston has been employed in the investment area of MFS since 1999 as a credit analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Henry Peabody, CFA - Investment Officer - Fixed Income Portfolio Manager - As a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk assessment and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2019 - Previous experience includes 6 years as Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Eaton Vance Management; 3 years as Vice President, Research Analyst at Merganser Capital Management; 6 years as Research Analyst and Trader at Emerson Investment Management. - Member of several portfolio management teams, primarily focused on US credit investing in core, core plus, global aggregate, global aggregate opportunistic and global credit strategies - Affiliations include Boston Security Analyst's Society, CFA Institute - Boston College, Carroll School of Management, Master of Business Administration - Trinity College, Bachelor of Arts
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Alexander M. Mackey, CFA, is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager with MFS Investment Management(r) (MFS(r)). He has portfolio management responsibilities on the firm's limited duration and multi-sector fixed income strategies. He also has research analyst responsibilities. Alexander joined MFS in 1998 as a financial control assistant and was promoted to section manager in 2000. He joined the Fixed Income Department as a research associate in 2001 was promoted to fixed income research analyst in 2004. He took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2017. Alexander has a bachelor's degree from Trinity College and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Johnathan P. Munko is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager for the Total Return and Global Value strategies at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). In this role, he is responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. He also participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Johnathan joined MFS in 2010 as an equity research analyst following his participation in the firm's Summer MBA Internship program in 2009. He took on portfolio management responsibilities in 2019 and served as the US financial services sector leader as part of his analyst duties for three years. He previously served as a senior associate at PwC for two years, following three years as an associate. He began his career in the financial services industry in 2003. Johnathan earned a Bachelor of Science degree magna cum laude in accounting and computer science from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
