Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
36.0%
1 yr return
10.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$1.52 B
Holdings in Top 10
53.0%
Expense Ratio 1.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in securities of issuers principally engaged in offering, using or developing products, processes, or services that will provide or will benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements. These issuers are in such fields as computer systems and software, networking and telecommunications, internet, business services, and electronics.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained to any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies) or the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies). However, companies that benefit from technological advancements and improvements often are growth companies.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
The fund is a non-diversified fund. This means that MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.
MFS may enter into short sales.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MTERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|36.0%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|56.22%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|74.68%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|70.98%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|57.14%
|10 Yr
|9.5%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|37.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|MTERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-43.2%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|67.11%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|66.07%
|2020
|11.2%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|60.85%
|2019
|7.3%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|57.64%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|26.34%
|Period
|MTERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|36.0%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|44.21%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|52.99%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-40.5%
|36.7%
|72.43%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-30.6%
|29.2%
|62.18%
|10 Yr
|11.6%*
|-15.1%
|25.4%
|46.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|MTERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-43.2%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|67.11%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|66.07%
|2020
|11.2%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|60.85%
|2019
|7.3%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|57.64%
|2018
|0.3%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|16.67%
|MTERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MTERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.52 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|31.20%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|10
|397
|38.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|831 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|26.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.99%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|33.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MTERX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.52%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|80.93%
|Cash
|4.47%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|14.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|36.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|40.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|34.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|33.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MTERX % Rank
|Technology
|51.33%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|87.71%
|Financial Services
|15.56%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|3.81%
|Communication Services
|13.74%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|16.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.95%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|13.56%
|Industrials
|5.58%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|13.56%
|Healthcare
|0.85%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|36.86%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|32.20%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|50.42%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|30.93%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|39.41%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|36.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MTERX % Rank
|US
|89.92%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|39.83%
|Non US
|5.60%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|68.64%
|MTERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.37%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|26.84%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|45.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.59%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MTERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MTERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MTERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|37.50%
|MTERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MTERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|46.19%
|MTERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MTERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MTERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.09%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|82.17%
|MTERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.983
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Matthew Sabel is an investment officer and portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) since September 2018. Matt joined MFS in 2009 and was named portfolio manager in 2011. Previously, he spent nine years at Fidelity Management and Research Company. He also served as an associate consultant at Putnam Associates for two years. He began his career in financial services as a mutual fund accountant at Investors Bank and Trust in 1997. Matt earned a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude from Tufts University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Reinier Dobbelmann is an Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of MFS and has been employed in the investment area of MFS since 1998.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
