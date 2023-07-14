Home
MFS Technology Fund

mutual fund
MTCAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$51.37 -0.09 -0.18%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Inst (MTCIX) Primary A (MTCAX) B (MTCBX) C (MTCCX) Retirement (MTERX) Retirement (MTCJX) Retirement (MTCHX) Retirement (MTCKX) Retirement (MTCLX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Technology Fund

MTCAX | Fund

$51.37

$1.52 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

36.2%

1 yr return

11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

Net Assets

$1.52 B

Holdings in Top 10

53.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MTCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 36.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Sabel

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in securities of issuers principally engaged in offering, using or developing products, processes, or services that will provide or will benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements. These issuers are in such fields as computer systems and software, networking and telecommunications, internet, business services, and electronics.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained to any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies) or the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies). However, companies that benefit from technological advancements and improvements often are growth companies.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

The fund is a non-diversified fund. This means that MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.

MFS may enter into short sales.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MTCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MTCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.2% -29.2% 72.6% 55.36%
1 Yr 11.9% -40.8% 65.2% 71.24%
3 Yr -3.6%* -40.5% 27.8% 66.52%
5 Yr 2.6%* -30.6% 25.2% 54.84%
10 Yr 10.1%* -15.1% 24.7% 33.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MTCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.6% -73.9% 35.7% 64.44%
2021 0.4% -25.6% 45.1% 60.27%
2020 11.4% 1.8% 60.0% 57.08%
2019 7.4% -15.0% 13.7% 55.67%
2018 -0.7% -12.8% 31.5% 24.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MTCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 36.2% -54.1% 72.3% 43.35%
1 Yr 11.9% -62.3% 65.2% 50.43%
3 Yr -3.6%* -40.5% 36.7% 68.22%
5 Yr 3.7%* -30.6% 29.2% 59.59%
10 Yr 12.1%* -15.1% 25.4% 45.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MTCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.6% -73.9% 35.7% 64.44%
2021 0.4% -25.6% 45.1% 60.27%
2020 11.4% 1.8% 60.0% 57.08%
2019 7.4% -15.0% 13.7% 55.67%
2018 0.3% -12.8% 31.5% 15.05%

NAV & Total Return History

MTCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MTCAX Category Low Category High MTCAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.52 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 32.05%
Number of Holdings 71 10 397 39.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 831 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 27.54%
Weighting of Top 10 52.99% 7.6% 100.0% 34.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.59%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 9.23%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 8.92%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.28%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.49%
  6. Booking Holdings Inc 3.36%
  7. Adobe Inc 3.30%
  8. Global Payments Inc 3.24%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 2.90%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 2.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MTCAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.52% 68.59% 100.53% 81.78%
Cash 		4.47% -0.53% 15.91% 15.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 87.71%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 84.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 86.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 86.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MTCAX % Rank
Technology 		51.33% 2.80% 100.00% 88.56%
Financial Services 		15.56% 0.00% 38.36% 4.66%
Communication Services 		13.74% 0.00% 97.05% 17.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.95% 0.00% 32.97% 14.41%
Industrials 		5.58% 0.00% 38.68% 14.41%
Healthcare 		0.85% 0.00% 25.57% 37.71%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 86.86%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 89.83%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 86.86%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 88.98%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 86.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MTCAX % Rank
US 		89.92% 19.45% 100.53% 40.68%
Non US 		5.60% 0.00% 80.40% 69.49%

MTCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MTCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.08% 3.60% 41.13%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.03% 1.95% 46.58%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 67.72%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MTCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 60.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MTCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MTCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.69% 281.00% 38.59%

MTCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MTCAX Category Low Category High MTCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 88.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MTCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MTCAX Category Low Category High MTCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.85% -2.30% 2.08% 75.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MTCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MTCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Sabel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Matthew Sabel is an investment officer and portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) since September 2018. Matt joined MFS in 2009 and was named portfolio manager in 2011. Previously, he spent nine years at Fidelity Management and Research Company. He also served as an associate consultant at Putnam Associates for two years. He began his career in financial services as a mutual fund accountant at Investors Bank and Trust in 1997. Matt earned a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude from Tufts University.

Reiner Dobbelmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Reinier Dobbelmann is an Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of MFS and has been employed in the investment area of MFS since 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

