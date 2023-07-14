MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in securities of issuers principally engaged in offering, using or developing products, processes, or services that will provide or will benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements. These issuers are in such fields as computer systems and software, networking and telecommunications, internet, business services, and electronics.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained to any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies) or the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies). However, companies that benefit from technological advancements and improvements often are growth companies.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

The fund is a non-diversified fund. This means that MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.

MFS may enter into short sales.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.