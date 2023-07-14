The Adviser and/or “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited, seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in a blend of equity and fixed-income securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. Equity securities may include common and preferred stocks, depositary receipts, convertible securities, equity-linked securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), rights and warrants to purchase equity securities and limited partnership interests. Fixed-income securities may include mortgage-related or mortgage-backed securities, floating rate securities, inflation-linked fixed-income securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, securities issued or guaranteed by non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, corporate bonds and notes issued by U.S. and non-U.S. entities.

The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser will utilize a top-down investment approach that focuses on asset class, sector, region, country and currency and thematic allocations. The Fund’s allocations will be based upon the Adviser’s and/or Sub-Adviser’s evaluations and analyses, taking into account results of its fundamental market research and recommendations generated by the Adviser’s and/or Sub- Adviser’s quantitative models. The Adviser’s and/or Sub-Adviser’s research process focuses on the following factors across asset classes: 1) valuation (both relative and absolute), 2) dynamics, including earnings revisions, interest rate policy and inflation expectations and 3) technicals, such as investor flows and sentiment. The Fund may invest in any country, including developing or emerging market countries. The Fund’s investments may be U.S. and non-U.S. dollar denominated. In determining whether to sell a security, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser consider a number of factors, including changes in capital appreciation potential, or the overall assessment of asset class, sector, region, country, and currency and thematic allocation shifts.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in below investment grade fixed-income securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund may also invest in restricted and illiquid securities. The mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest

include mortgage pass-through securities that represent a participation interest in a pool of mortgage loans originated by U.S. governmental or private lenders such as banks.

The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, Fund management or to earn income. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve the purchase and sale of derivative instruments such as futures, options, swaps and structured investments (including commodity-linked notes), and other related instruments and techniques. The Fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are also derivatives, in connection with its investments in foreign securities. Derivative instruments used by the Fund will be counted toward the Fund’s exposure to the types of securities listed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to such securities.

The Fund may, consistent with its principal investment strategies, invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized as a company under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary may invest, directly or indirectly through the use of derivatives, in securities, commodities, commodity-related instruments and other investments, primarily futures, swaps and notes. The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser.