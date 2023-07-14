Home
Trending ETFs

MSDLX (Mutual Fund)

MSDLX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust Global Strategist Portfolio

MSDLX | Fund

$15.60

$486 M

0.39%

$0.06

1.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.9%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$486 M

Holdings in Top 10

86.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 115.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSDLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust Global Strategist Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Bavoso

Fund Description

The Adviser and/or “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited, seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in a blend of equity and fixed-income securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. Equity securities may include common and preferred stocks, depositary receipts, convertible securities, equity-linked securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), rights and warrants to purchase equity securities and limited partnership interests. Fixed-income securities may include mortgage-related or mortgage-backed securities, floating rate securities, inflation-linked fixed-income securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, securities issued or guaranteed by non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, corporate bonds and notes issued by U.S. and non-U.S. entities.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser will utilize a top-down investment approach that focuses on asset class, sector, region, country and currency and thematic allocations. The Fund’s allocations will be based upon the Adviser’s and/or Sub-Adviser’s evaluations and analyses, taking into account results of its fundamental market research and recommendations generated by the Adviser’s and/or Sub-Adviser’s quantitative models. The Adviser’s and/or Sub-Adviser’s research process focuses on the following factors across asset classes: 1) valuation (both relative and absolute), 2) dynamics, including earnings revisions, interest rate policy and inflation expectations and 3) technicals, such as investor flows and sentiment. The Fund may invest in any country, including developing or emerging market countries. The Fund’s investments may be U.S. and non-U.S. dollar denominated. In determining whether to sell a security, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser consider a number of factors, including changes in capital appreciation potential, or the overall assessment of asset class, sector, region, country, and currency and thematic allocation shifts.
The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in below investment grade fixed-income securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund may also invest in restricted and illiquid securities. The mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest
include mortgage pass-through securities that represent a participation interest in a pool of mortgage loans originated by U.S. governmental or private lenders such as banks.
The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).
The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, Fund management or to earn income. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve the purchase and sale of derivative instruments such as futures, options, swaps and structured investments (including commodity-linked notes), and other related instruments and techniques. The Fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are also derivatives, in connection with its investments in foreign securities. Derivative instruments used by the Fund will be counted toward the Fund’s exposure to the types of securities listed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to such securities.
The Fund may, consistent with its principal investment strategies, invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized as a company under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary may invest, directly or indirectly through the use of derivatives, in securities, commodities, commodity-related instruments and other investments, primarily futures, swaps and notes. The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser.
Investments in the Subsidiary are intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax requirements that apply to the Fund. The Subsidiary primarily obtains its commodity exposure by investing in commodity-linked derivative instruments, which may include, but are not limited to, total return swaps, commodity (U.S. or foreign) futures and commodity-linked notes. The Subsidiary may also invest in other instruments, including fixed-income securities, either as investments or to serve as margin or collateral for its swap positions, and foreign currency transactions (including forward contracts).
Read More

MSDLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -23.7% 16.4% 66.09%
1 Yr 9.2% -8.9% 48.3% 77.90%
3 Yr 0.8%* -2.2% 16.4% 60.80%
5 Yr -1.4%* -0.7% 13.4% 50.70%
10 Yr -0.5%* 0.9% 11.8% 63.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -40.8% 20.6% 71.40%
2021 0.1% -21.0% 24.5% 18.45%
2020 3.2% -24.2% 27.8% 17.29%
2019 3.6% -23.1% 11.7% 92.54%
2018 -3.9% -100.0% 20.6% 54.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -23.7% 16.4% 65.02%
1 Yr 9.2% -12.8% 48.3% 69.28%
3 Yr 0.8%* -3.4% 16.4% 55.90%
5 Yr -1.4%* -1.1% 13.4% 46.45%
10 Yr 1.2%* 0.9% 11.8% 60.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -40.8% 20.6% 71.40%
2021 0.1% -21.0% 24.5% 18.45%
2020 3.2% -24.2% 27.8% 17.29%
2019 3.6% -23.1% 11.7% 95.04%
2018 -3.9% -2.9% 23.1% 29.16%

NAV & Total Return History

MSDLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSDLX Category Low Category High MSDLX % Rank
Net Assets 486 M 1.12 M 110 B 47.08%
Number of Holdings 1740 2 10961 6.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 -10.5 M -31.7 M 22 B 99.58%
Weighting of Top 10 86.36% 10.8% 100.0% 13.48%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSDLX % Rank
Bonds 		40.35% -39.76% 93.84% 20.46%
Stocks 		34.86% -45.72% 98.42% 92.48%
Other 		12.22% -1.25% 197.12% 5.22%
Cash 		11.81% -97.12% 185.58% 23.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.75% 0.00% 25.49% 24.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 85.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSDLX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.25% 0.00% 30.34% 52.87%
Technology 		16.45% 0.00% 39.48% 44.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.55% 0.00% 20.84% 5.31%
Healthcare 		11.87% 0.00% 30.30% 50.11%
Industrials 		9.03% 0.09% 32.39% 30.79%
Consumer Defense 		7.20% 0.00% 31.85% 38.64%
Communication Services 		6.68% 0.00% 28.59% 52.44%
Energy 		5.74% 0.00% 38.61% 29.30%
Basic Materials 		4.89% 0.00% 60.23% 73.04%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 40.29% 52.02%
Real Estate 		2.47% 0.00% 90.14% 71.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSDLX % Rank
US 		22.76% -4.82% 95.75% 91.23%
Non US 		12.10% -46.69% 57.06% 87.27%

MSDLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.53% 0.16% 2.71% 22.55%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.70% 31.91%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 73.31%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.70% 38.95%

Sales Fees

MSDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

MSDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 115.00% 0.00% 441.00% 81.58%

MSDLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSDLX Category Low Category High MSDLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.39% 0.00% 10.92% 68.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSDLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSDLX Category Low Category High MSDLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.16% -5.20% 6.33% 90.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSDLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSDLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Bavoso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Mark Bavoso is a senior portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Asset team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1986 and has been with financial industry since 1983. Previously, he was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Dean Witter InterCapital and a vice president in the equity marketing and research departments of Dean Witter Reynolds. Prior to joining the firm, he was a vice president and equity research analyst at Sutro & Co. Mark received a BA in both history and political science from the University of California, Davis. Mark is also a member of the Economic Club of New York.

Cyril Moullé-Berteaux

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2011

10.84

10.8%

Cyril Moullé-Berteaux, Managing Director. Cyril Moullé-Berteaux is head of the GMA team at MSIM. He re-joined the firm in 2011 and has been with financial industry since 1991. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Cyril was a founding partner and portfolio manager at Traxis Partners, a macro hedge fund firm. At Traxis Partners, Cyril managed absolute-return portfolios and was responsible for running the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research effort. Prior to co-founding Traxis Partners, in 2003, he was a managing director at MSIM, running Asset Allocation Research and heading the Global Asset Allocation team. Previously, from 1991 to 1995, Cyril worked at Bankers Trust as a corporate finance analyst and as a derivatives trader in the emerging markets group. He received a BA in economics from Harvard University.

Sergei Parmenov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2020

2.34

2.3%

Sergei Parmenov, Managing Director. Sergei Parmenov rejoined MSIM in 2011 in the Global Multi-Asset team and has been with financial industry since1996. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Sergei was a founder and manager of Lyncean Capital Management. Between 2003 and 2008, Sergei was an analyst and a portfolio manager at Traxis Partners. From 2002 to 2003, Sergei was an analyst at J. Rothschild Capital Management in London. Prior to this, he was a Vice President in the private equity department of Deutsche Bank and from 1999 to 2001, Sergei was an Associate and subsequently Vice President at Whitney & Co, focusing on European private equity investments. Sergei started his career in MSIM in 1996. He received a BA in economics from Columbia University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

