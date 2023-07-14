Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$16.17
$486 M
0.57%
$0.09
-
YTD Return
9.5%
1 yr return
9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$486 M
Holdings in Top 10
86.4%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 115.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$16.17
$486 M
0.57%
$0.09
-
|Period
|MGPOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|62.66%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|70.82%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|43.43%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|27.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|34.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGPOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|67.18%
|2021
|0.3%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|18.00%
|2020
|3.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|13.55%
|2019
|3.8%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|92.29%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|53.95%
|Period
|MGPOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|61.37%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|63.14%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|38.86%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|26.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|32.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|MGPOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|67.18%
|2021
|0.3%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|18.00%
|2020
|3.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|13.55%
|2019
|3.8%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|94.79%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|21.25%
|MGPOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGPOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|486 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|46.65%
|Number of Holdings
|1740
|2
|10961
|5.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-10.5 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|99.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|86.36%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|13.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGPOX % Rank
|Bonds
|40.35%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|20.04%
|Stocks
|34.86%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|92.07%
|Other
|12.22%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|4.80%
|Cash
|11.81%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|23.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.75%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|23.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|69.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGPOX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.25%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|52.44%
|Technology
|16.45%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|43.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.55%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|4.88%
|Healthcare
|11.87%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|49.68%
|Industrials
|9.03%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|30.36%
|Consumer Defense
|7.20%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|38.22%
|Communication Services
|6.68%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|52.02%
|Energy
|5.74%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|28.87%
|Basic Materials
|4.89%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|72.61%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|51.17%
|Real Estate
|2.47%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|70.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MGPOX % Rank
|US
|22.76%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|90.81%
|Non US
|12.10%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|86.85%
|MGPOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.16%
|2.71%
|86.22%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|31.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|36.32%
|MGPOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|MGPOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MGPOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|115.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|81.10%
|MGPOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGPOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.57%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|31.60%
|MGPOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MGPOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MGPOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|67.32%
|MGPOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.585
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
Mark Bavoso is a senior portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Asset team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1986 and has been with financial industry since 1983. Previously, he was a senior vice president and portfolio manager at Dean Witter InterCapital and a vice president in the equity marketing and research departments of Dean Witter Reynolds. Prior to joining the firm, he was a vice president and equity research analyst at Sutro & Co. Mark received a BA in both history and political science from the University of California, Davis. Mark is also a member of the Economic Club of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2011
10.84
10.8%
Cyril Moullé-Berteaux, Managing Director. Cyril Moullé-Berteaux is head of the GMA team at MSIM. He re-joined the firm in 2011 and has been with financial industry since 1991. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Cyril was a founding partner and portfolio manager at Traxis Partners, a macro hedge fund firm. At Traxis Partners, Cyril managed absolute-return portfolios and was responsible for running the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research effort. Prior to co-founding Traxis Partners, in 2003, he was a managing director at MSIM, running Asset Allocation Research and heading the Global Asset Allocation team. Previously, from 1991 to 1995, Cyril worked at Bankers Trust as a corporate finance analyst and as a derivatives trader in the emerging markets group. He received a BA in economics from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Sergei Parmenov, Managing Director. Sergei Parmenov rejoined MSIM in 2011 in the Global Multi-Asset team and has been with financial industry since1996. Before returning to Morgan Stanley, Sergei was a founder and manager of Lyncean Capital Management. Between 2003 and 2008, Sergei was an analyst and a portfolio manager at Traxis Partners. From 2002 to 2003, Sergei was an analyst at J. Rothschild Capital Management in London. Prior to this, he was a Vice President in the private equity department of Deutsche Bank and from 1999 to 2001, Sergei was an Associate and subsequently Vice President at Whitney & Co, focusing on European private equity investments. Sergei started his career in MSIM in 1996. He received a BA in economics from Columbia University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
