Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Leaders Portfolio

mutual fund
MSIWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.19 -0.03 -0.21%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (MELIX) Primary A (MELAX) Other (MELSX) C (MEMLX) Other (MSIWX)
MSIWX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Leaders Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.19 -0.03 -0.21%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (MELIX) Primary A (MELAX) Other (MELSX) C (MEMLX) Other (MSIWX)
MSIWX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Leaders Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.19 -0.03 -0.21%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (MELIX) Primary A (MELAX) Other (MELSX) C (MEMLX) Other (MSIWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Leaders Portfolio

MSIWX | Fund

$14.19

$309 M

0.00%

14.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$309 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 14.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Leaders Portfolio

MSIWX | Fund

$14.19

$309 M

0.00%

14.15%

MSIWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Leaders Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vishal Gupta

Fund Description

MSIWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -11.0% 30.2% 81.19%
1 Yr 5.5% -12.7% 29.2% 80.23%
3 Yr N/A* -17.0% 12.8% 2.95%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 7.98%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 12.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -50.1% 7.2% 92.50%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -30.3% 30.2% 77.71%
1 Yr 5.5% -48.9% 29.2% 73.95%
3 Yr N/A* -16.3% 12.8% 2.66%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 7.49%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 12.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -50.1% 7.2% 92.50%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MSIWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSIWX Category Low Category High MSIWX % Rank
Net Assets 309 M 717 K 102 B 57.72%
Number of Holdings 35 10 6734 98.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 218 M 340 K 19.3 B 44.73%
Weighting of Top 10 56.04% 2.8% 71.7% 1.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.42%
  2. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.42%
  3. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.42%
  4. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.42%
  5. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.42%
  6. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.42%
  7. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.42%
  8. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.42%
  9. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.42%
  10. Bajaj Finance Ltd 7.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSIWX % Rank
Stocks 		93.19% 0.90% 110.97% 86.80%
Cash 		6.81% -23.67% 20.19% 9.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 46.76%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 40.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 34.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 43.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSIWX % Rank
Technology 		35.18% 0.00% 47.50% 3.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.79% 0.00% 48.94% 5.76%
Financial Services 		19.56% 0.00% 48.86% 66.33%
Basic Materials 		8.15% 0.00% 30.03% 51.86%
Consumer Defense 		6.05% 0.00% 28.13% 54.03%
Industrials 		5.58% 0.00% 43.53% 56.98%
Communication Services 		3.70% 0.00% 39.29% 90.14%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 79.90%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 89.63%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 93.26% 98.72%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 90.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSIWX % Rank
Non US 		76.51% -4.71% 112.57% 94.03%
US 		16.68% -1.60% 104.72% 4.83%

MSIWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 14.15% 0.03% 41.06% 1.06%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 53.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MSIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.40% 2.00% 38.10%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 190.00% 21.66%

MSIWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSIWX Category Low Category High MSIWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 72.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSIWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSIWX Category Low Category High MSIWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.80% -1.98% 17.62% 94.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSIWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSIWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vishal Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Vishal is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Emerging Markets team, focusing on the Emerging Markets Leaders strategy, based in Singapore. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2014 and has 14 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Vishal worked at Sansar Capital as a research analyst covering Asian equities. Previously, he was an analyst covering the India oil & gas and retail sectors at Brics Securities in Mumbai. Vishal received his B.A. in mechanical engineering from Thapar University and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×