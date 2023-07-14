Vishal is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Emerging Markets team, focusing on the Emerging Markets Leaders strategy, based in Singapore. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2014 and has 14 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Vishal worked at Sansar Capital as a research analyst covering Asian equities. Previously, he was an analyst covering the India oil & gas and retail sectors at Brics Securities in Mumbai. Vishal received his B.A. in mechanical engineering from Thapar University and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.