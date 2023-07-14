The Adviser and the Fund’s “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company (“MSIM Company”), seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries.

The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser generally use a fundamental bottom-up stock selection process informed by macro thematic research on overall emerging markets. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser will employ this consistent and targeted approach seeking companies they expect to become leading companies in emerging markets as well as developed country domiciled companies where a large portion of the companies’ growth is taking place in emerging market countries. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser seek to construct a focused portfolio of equity securities designed to take advantage of thematic opportunities in emerging markets by seeking to invest in companies that they believe have the potential to outperform emerging markets generally over the long-term.

The investment process takes into account information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) when making investment decisions. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser focus on engaging company management around corporate governance practices as well as what the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser deem to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company. The investment process excludes holdings in tobacco companies.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser generally consider selling an investment when they determine the company no longer satisfies their investment criteria.

The equity securities in which the Fund may primarily invest include common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights, warrants, depositary receipts, limited partnership interests and other specialty securities having equity features. The Fund may hold or have exposure to equity securities of companies of any size, including small and medium capitalization companies, and to companies in any industry or sector.

For purposes of maintaining exposure of at least 80% of the Fund’s assets to equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries, the Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other types of depositary receipts with respect to companies located in emerging market countries.