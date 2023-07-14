Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$13.80
$309 M
0.00%
$0.00
1.52%
YTD Return
7.5%
1 yr return
5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$309 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.0%
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MELAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|82.47%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|81.88%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|44.43%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|3.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|18.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|MELAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|93.16%
|2021
|0.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|20.11%
|2020
|15.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|2.46%
|2019
|5.0%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|30.36%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|17.10%
|Period
|MELAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|78.85%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|75.10%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|44.44%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|4.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|24.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|MELAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|93.16%
|2021
|0.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|20.11%
|2020
|15.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|2.46%
|2019
|5.0%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|30.36%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|19.22%
|MELAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MELAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|309 M
|717 K
|102 B
|57.34%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|10
|6734
|98.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|218 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|44.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.04%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|0.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MELAX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.19%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|86.42%
|Cash
|6.81%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|9.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|46.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|40.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|33.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|43.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MELAX % Rank
|Technology
|35.18%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|2.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.79%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|5.38%
|Financial Services
|19.56%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|65.94%
|Basic Materials
|8.15%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|51.47%
|Consumer Defense
|6.05%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|53.65%
|Industrials
|5.58%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|56.59%
|Communication Services
|3.70%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|89.76%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|79.51%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|89.24%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|98.34%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|89.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MELAX % Rank
|Non US
|76.51%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|93.65%
|US
|16.68%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|4.45%
|MELAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|35.22%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|53.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.23%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|40.24%
|MELAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|70.71%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MELAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|33.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MELAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|21.19%
|MELAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MELAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|71.81%
|MELAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MELAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MELAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.21%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|98.94%
|MELAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 05, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Vishal is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Emerging Markets team, focusing on the Emerging Markets Leaders strategy, based in Singapore. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2014 and has 14 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Vishal worked at Sansar Capital as a research analyst covering Asian equities. Previously, he was an analyst covering the India oil & gas and retail sectors at Brics Securities in Mumbai. Vishal received his B.A. in mechanical engineering from Thapar University and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
