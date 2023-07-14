Home
Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Leaders Portfolio

mutual fund
MELAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.8 -0.03 -0.22%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (MELIX) Primary A (MELAX) Other (MELSX) C (MEMLX) Other (MSIWX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Leaders Portfolio

MELAX | Fund

$13.80

$309 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.5%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$309 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MELAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Emerging Markets Leaders Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Jan 05, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vishal Gupta

Fund Description

The Adviser and the Fund’s “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company (“MSIM Company”), seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser generally use a fundamental bottom-up stock selection process informed by macro thematic research on overall emerging markets. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser will employ this consistent and targeted approach seeking companies they expect to become leading companies in emerging markets as well as developed country domiciled companies where a large portion of the companies’ growth is taking place in emerging market countries. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser seek to construct a focused portfolio of equity securities designed to take advantage of thematic opportunities in emerging markets by seeking to invest in companies that they believe have the potential to outperform emerging markets generally over the long-term.
The investment process takes into account information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) when making investment decisions. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser focus on engaging company management around corporate governance practices as well as what the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser deem to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company. The investment process excludes holdings in tobacco companies.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser generally consider selling an investment when they determine the company no longer satisfies their investment criteria.
The equity securities in which the Fund may primarily invest include common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights, warrants, depositary receipts, limited partnership interests and other specialty securities having equity features. The Fund may hold or have exposure to equity securities of companies of any size, including small and medium capitalization companies, and to companies in any industry or sector.
For purposes of maintaining exposure of at least 80% of the Fund’s assets to equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries, the Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other types of depositary receipts with respect to companies located in emerging market countries.
The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, portfolio management or to earn income. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve the purchase and sale of derivative instruments such as options, futures, swaps, contracts for difference (“CFDs”), structured investments and other related instruments and techniques. The Fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are also derivatives, in connection with its investments in foreign securities. Derivative instruments used by the Fund will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy discussed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy.
Read More

MELAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MELAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -11.0% 30.2% 82.47%
1 Yr 5.2% -12.7% 29.2% 81.88%
3 Yr -0.6%* -16.8% 12.9% 44.43%
5 Yr 4.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 3.06%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 18.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MELAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.7% -50.1% 7.2% 93.16%
2021 0.7% -18.2% 13.6% 20.11%
2020 15.1% -7.2% 79.7% 2.46%
2019 5.0% -4.4% 9.2% 30.36%
2018 -3.1% -7.2% 7.0% 17.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MELAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -30.3% 30.2% 78.85%
1 Yr 5.2% -48.9% 29.2% 75.10%
3 Yr -0.6%* -16.1% 12.9% 44.44%
5 Yr 4.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 4.91%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 24.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MELAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.7% -50.1% 7.2% 93.16%
2021 0.7% -18.2% 13.6% 20.11%
2020 15.1% -7.2% 79.7% 2.46%
2019 5.0% -4.4% 9.2% 30.36%
2018 -3.1% -7.2% 7.0% 19.22%

NAV & Total Return History

MELAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MELAX Category Low Category High MELAX % Rank
Net Assets 309 M 717 K 102 B 57.34%
Number of Holdings 35 10 6734 98.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 218 M 340 K 19.3 B 44.35%
Weighting of Top 10 56.04% 2.8% 71.7% 0.90%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MELAX % Rank
Stocks 		93.19% 0.90% 110.97% 86.42%
Cash 		6.81% -23.67% 20.19% 9.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 46.38%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 40.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 33.76%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 43.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MELAX % Rank
Technology 		35.18% 0.00% 47.50% 2.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.79% 0.00% 48.94% 5.38%
Financial Services 		19.56% 0.00% 48.86% 65.94%
Basic Materials 		8.15% 0.00% 30.03% 51.47%
Consumer Defense 		6.05% 0.00% 28.13% 53.65%
Industrials 		5.58% 0.00% 43.53% 56.59%
Communication Services 		3.70% 0.00% 39.29% 89.76%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 79.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 89.24%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 93.26% 98.34%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 89.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MELAX % Rank
Non US 		76.51% -4.71% 112.57% 93.65%
US 		16.68% -1.60% 104.72% 4.45%

MELAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MELAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.03% 41.06% 35.22%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 53.16%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.23%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.85% 40.24%

Sales Fees

MELAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.40% 5.75% 70.71%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MELAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.40% 2.00% 33.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MELAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 190.00% 21.19%

MELAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MELAX Category Low Category High MELAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 71.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MELAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MELAX Category Low Category High MELAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.21% -1.98% 17.62% 98.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MELAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MELAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vishal Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Vishal is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Emerging Markets team, focusing on the Emerging Markets Leaders strategy, based in Singapore. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2014 and has 14 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Vishal worked at Sansar Capital as a research analyst covering Asian equities. Previously, he was an analyst covering the India oil & gas and retail sectors at Brics Securities in Mumbai. Vishal received his B.A. in mechanical engineering from Thapar University and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

