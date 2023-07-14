Home
mutual fund
MRGBX
$36.59

$5.76 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.6%

1 yr return

10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$5.76 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 4.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

$36.59

$5.76 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.69%

MRGBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph MacDougall

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities.

Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

A team of investment research analysts selects investments for the fund. MFS generally expects the fund’s exposure to broad industry categories to approximate the exposure of the Russell 3000® Index to these broad industry categories using MFS’ custom industry categories to classify the fund and the Russell 3000® Index’s holdings.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MRGBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -14.3% 35.6% 60.51%
1 Yr 10.9% -55.6% 38.6% 50.64%
3 Yr 6.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 45.46%
5 Yr 4.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 33.83%
10 Yr 5.0%* -18.8% 37.4% 33.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -64.5% 28.9% 50.99%
2021 7.0% -20.5% 152.6% 61.71%
2020 5.1% -13.9% 183.6% 29.30%
2019 6.7% -8.3% 8.9% 14.03%
2018 -3.1% -13.5% 12.6% 54.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MRGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -20.5% 35.6% 54.68%
1 Yr 10.9% -55.6% 40.3% 42.27%
3 Yr 6.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 45.03%
5 Yr 6.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 26.13%
10 Yr 9.6%* -13.5% 37.4% 16.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MRGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -64.5% 28.9% 51.06%
2021 7.0% -20.5% 152.6% 62.17%
2020 5.1% -13.9% 183.6% 29.70%
2019 6.7% -8.3% 8.9% 14.03%
2018 -1.0% -10.9% 12.6% 20.76%

NAV & Total Return History

MRGBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MRGBX Category Low Category High MRGBX % Rank
Net Assets 5.76 B 177 K 1.21 T 23.58%
Number of Holdings 205 2 4154 33.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.59 B 288 K 270 B 25.81%
Weighting of Top 10 27.88% 1.8% 106.2% 68.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.43%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.85%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.77%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.07%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 1.66%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 1.60%
  7. Salesforce.Com Inc 1.58%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.52%
  9. Bank of America Corp 1.50%
  10. Merck & Co Inc 1.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MRGBX % Rank
Stocks 		98.49% 0.00% 130.24% 61.22%
Cash 		1.51% -102.29% 100.00% 36.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 14.78%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 15.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 9.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 10.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRGBX % Rank
Technology 		26.67% 0.00% 48.94% 15.91%
Healthcare 		15.04% 0.00% 60.70% 34.40%
Financial Services 		12.90% 0.00% 55.59% 70.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.51% 0.00% 30.33% 67.50%
Industrials 		8.79% 0.00% 29.90% 54.57%
Communication Services 		7.35% 0.00% 27.94% 67.88%
Consumer Defense 		6.68% 0.00% 47.71% 55.25%
Energy 		3.91% 0.00% 41.64% 55.63%
Real Estate 		3.61% 0.00% 31.91% 21.77%
Utilities 		2.96% 0.00% 20.91% 31.89%
Basic Materials 		2.58% 0.00% 25.70% 48.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MRGBX % Rank
US 		93.96% 0.00% 127.77% 67.74%
Non US 		4.53% 0.00% 32.38% 29.26%

MRGBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MRGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.69% 0.01% 49.27% 11.72%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 2.00% 50.90%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 83.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MRGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 4.00% 1.00% 5.00% 2.31%

Trading Fees

MRGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MRGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 496.00% 65.90%

MRGBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MRGBX Category Low Category High MRGBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 52.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MRGBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MRGBX Category Low Category High MRGBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.53% -54.00% 6.06% 94.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MRGBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MRGBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph MacDougall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2008

14.09

14.1%

Joseph G. MacDougall, CFA, is an investment officer and institutional equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®), working directly on the firm's value and core equity portfolios. In addition, he serves as portfolio manager on the firm's U.S. research portfolios, providing general oversight of analyst-led portfolios. Joe joined MFS in 2000 and was named institutional portfolio manager in 2005. Prior to joining MFS, he was an investment analyst at UAM Investment Services and also served as the director of managed accounts and a senior financial analyst at New England Securities. Joe began working in the investment industry in 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston University. He holds Series 7 and 63 certifications from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

