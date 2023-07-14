Dividend Investing Ideas Center
14.9%
1 yr return
11.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
Net Assets
$5.76 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.9%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities.
Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.
A team of investment research analysts selects investments for the fund. MFS generally expects the fund’s exposure to broad industry categories to approximate the exposure of the Russell 3000® Index to these broad industry categories using MFS’ custom industry categories to classify the fund and the Russell 3000® Index’s holdings.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MRERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|57.72%
|1 Yr
|11.8%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|47.71%
|3 Yr
|7.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|37.48%
|5 Yr
|5.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|27.48%
|10 Yr
|5.9%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|26.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|40.06%
|2021
|7.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|53.64%
|2020
|5.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|25.67%
|2019
|6.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|12.43%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|48.23%
|MRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.76 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|23.95%
|Number of Holdings
|205
|2
|4154
|33.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.59 B
|288 K
|270 B
|26.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.88%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|68.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRERX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.49%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|61.67%
|Cash
|1.51%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|36.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|69.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|69.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|67.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|67.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRERX % Rank
|Technology
|26.67%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|16.29%
|Healthcare
|15.04%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|34.78%
|Financial Services
|12.90%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|71.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.51%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|67.88%
|Industrials
|8.79%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|54.95%
|Communication Services
|7.35%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|68.26%
|Consumer Defense
|6.68%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|55.71%
|Energy
|3.91%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|56.01%
|Real Estate
|3.61%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|22.15%
|Utilities
|2.96%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|32.34%
|Basic Materials
|2.58%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|48.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRERX % Rank
|US
|93.96%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|68.12%
|Non US
|4.53%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|29.63%
|MRERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|26.59%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|53.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|74.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MRERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MRERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MRERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|67.50%
|MRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.15%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|84.49%
|MRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.02%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|84.83%
|MRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2009
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2008
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2008
14.09
14.1%
Joseph G. MacDougall, CFA, is an investment officer and institutional equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®), working directly on the firm's value and core equity portfolios. In addition, he serves as portfolio manager on the firm's U.S. research portfolios, providing general oversight of analyst-led portfolios. Joe joined MFS in 2000 and was named institutional portfolio manager in 2005. Prior to joining MFS, he was an investment analyst at UAM Investment Services and also served as the director of managed accounts and a senior financial analyst at New England Securities. Joe began working in the investment industry in 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston University. He holds Series 7 and 63 certifications from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
