MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities.

Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

A team of investment research analysts selects investments for the fund. MFS generally expects the fund’s exposure to broad industry categories to approximate the exposure of the Russell 3000® Index to these broad industry categories using MFS’ custom industry categories to classify the fund and the Russell 3000® Index’s holdings.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.