Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund invests primarily in lower rated U.S. debt securities (“junk” or “high yield” bonds), including securities in default. Debt securities may include, for example, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, and obligations of the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in lower rated fixed income securities (rated below Baa3 by Moody’s, below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s or the equivalent by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (using the lower rating) or, if unrated, determined to be of below investment grade quality by the Fund’s subadviser, Barings LLC (“Barings”) , or sub-subadviser, Baring International Investment Limited (“BIIL”)). The Fund may also invest in convertible securities, preferred stocks, warrants,

bank loans, and other fixed income securities, including Rule 144A securities, of both U.S. and foreign issuers. Currently, Barings or BIIL does not expect that the Fund will invest more than 20% of its total assets in bank loans. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in securities that are not denominated in U.S. dollars including, but not limited to, corporate bonds, government and agency issues, Rule 144A securities, convertible securities, bank loans, mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities.

In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, including futures contracts (for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments); interest rate swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments); total return swaps (for hedging purposes); and credit default swaps (for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments). Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage.

The Fund may enter into repurchase agreement transactions. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreement transactions. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to have a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity ranging from 4 to 10 years. The Fund’s portfolio may include securities with maturities outside this range, and the range may change from time to time.

In selecting the Fund’s investments, Barings or BIIL employs a bottom-up, fundamental approach to its credit analysis, which focuses first on a specific issuer’s financial strength, among other things, before considering trends or macro economic factors. Barings or BIIL prefers companies that it believes possess one or more of the following characteristics: strong business position, ability to generate free cash flow to repay debt, favorable capital structure, high level of fixed assets, conservative accounting, and respected management or equity sponsor(s) (such management and sponsors would have a good reputation and/or have had prior positive relations with Barings or BIIL).