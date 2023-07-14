Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|MPHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|27.29%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|30.82%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|64.08%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|80.52%
|10 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|75.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|MPHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|66.18%
|2021
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|20.03%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|64.06%
|2019
|1.6%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|70.53%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|62.74%
|Period
|MPHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|24.82%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|25.14%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|63.90%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|82.86%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|16.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|MPHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|65.89%
|2021
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|20.18%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|64.06%
|2019
|1.6%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|72.95%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|69.91%
|MPHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPHAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|488 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|51.23%
|Number of Holdings
|307
|2
|2736
|56.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|50.1 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|53.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.72%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|56.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPHAX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.44%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|27.98%
|Cash
|1.69%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|74.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.03%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|53.17%
|Stocks
|0.84%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|35.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|93.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|89.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPHAX % Rank
|Corporate
|98.29%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|11.54%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.71%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|79.80%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|89.18%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|93.22%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|86.87%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|92.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPHAX % Rank
|US
|82.98%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|34.73%
|Non US
|13.46%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|38.04%
|MPHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|42.88%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|26.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|54.14%
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|95.52%
|MPHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|2.75%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MPHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MPHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|61.28%
|MPHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPHAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|96.99%
|MPHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MPHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPHAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.97%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|22.47%
|MPHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.446
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.427
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.517
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.467
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.547
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.538
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.624
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.609
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.643
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.514
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.821
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.663
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.916
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.781
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2010
11.5
11.5%
Scott Roth is Co-Head of Barings’ U.S. High Yield Investments Group, Chair of the U.S. High Yield Investment Committee and a member of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. His responsibilities include portfolio management for various high yield bond total return strategies. Scott has worked in the industry since 1993 and his experience has encompassed fund management, underwriting, leveraged loans and high yield. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, he was a vice president at Webster Bank and was a high yield analyst at Times Square Capital Management. He also served as an underwriter at Chubb Insurance Company. Scott holds a B.B.A. from Western Michigan University, an M.B.A. from the Ross School of Business at University of Michigan and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2010
11.5
11.5%
Sean Feeley is a portfolio manager for Barings’ U.S. High Yield Investments Group. He is also a member of the firm’s U.S. High Yield Investment Committee and the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. Sean is responsible for the portfolio management of various high yield bond total return strategies. Sean has worked in the industry since 1996 and his experience has encompassed the credit market across a variety of industries. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he worked at Cigna Investment Management in project finance and at Credit Suisse, where he worked in the leveraged finance group. Sean holds a B.S. in Accounting from Canisius College (magna cum laude) and an M.B.A. from Cornell University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
