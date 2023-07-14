Home
MassMutual High Yield Fund

mutual fund
MPHAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.58 -0.01 -0.13%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
S (DLHYX) Primary Retirement (MPHNX) Other (MPHLX) Retirement (MPHSX) A (MPHAX) Inst (MPHZX) Retirement (MPHRX) Inst (BXHYX) C (BXHCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual High Yield Fund

MPHAX | Fund

$7.58

$488 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.0%

1 yr return

2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

Net Assets

$488 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MPHAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Roth

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in lower rated U.S. debt securities (“junk” or “high yield” bonds), including securities in default. Debt securities may include, for example, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, and obligations of the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in lower rated fixed income securities (rated below Baa3 by Moody’s, below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s or the equivalent by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (using the lower rating) or, if unrated, determined to be of below investment grade quality by the Fund’s subadviser, Barings LLC (“Barings”), or sub-subadviser, Baring International Investment Limited (“BIIL”)). The Fund may also invest in convertible securities, preferred stocks, warrants,
bank loans, and other fixed income securities, including Rule 144A securities, of both U.S. and foreign issuers. Currently, Barings or BIIL does not expect that the Fund will invest more than 20% of its total assets in bank loans. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in securities that are not denominated in U.S. dollars including, but not limited to, corporate bonds, government and agency issues, Rule 144A securities, convertible securities, bank loans, mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities.
In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, including futures contracts (for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments); interest rate swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments); total return swaps (for hedging purposes); and credit default swaps (for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments). Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage.
The Fund may enter into repurchase agreement transactions. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreement transactions. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to have a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity ranging from 4 to 10 years. The Fund’s portfolio may include securities with maturities outside this range, and the range may change from time to time.
In selecting the Fund’s investments, Barings or BIIL employs a bottom-up, fundamental approach to its credit analysis, which focuses first on a specific issuer’s financial strength, among other things, before considering trends or macro economic factors. Barings or BIIL prefers companies that it believes possess one or more of the following characteristics: strong business position, ability to generate free cash flow to repay debt, favorable capital structure, high level of fixed assets, conservative accounting, and respected management or equity sponsor(s) (such management and sponsors would have a good reputation and/or have had prior positive relations with Barings or BIIL).
The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.
Read More

MPHAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -7.1% 10.3% 27.29%
1 Yr 2.2% -9.9% 18.7% 30.82%
3 Yr -3.1%* -11.1% 72.2% 64.08%
5 Yr -3.3%* -14.2% 37.5% 80.52%
10 Yr -2.6%* -9.1% 19.0% 75.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -33.4% 3.6% 66.18%
2021 0.7% -4.3% 5.4% 20.03%
2020 -0.2% -8.4% 70.9% 64.06%
2019 1.6% -1.1% 5.1% 70.53%
2018 -1.7% -4.0% 0.1% 62.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -14.3% 7.8% 24.82%
1 Yr 2.2% -18.1% 22.2% 25.14%
3 Yr -3.1%* -11.1% 72.2% 63.90%
5 Yr -3.3%* -14.2% 37.5% 82.86%
10 Yr 0.9%* -9.1% 19.0% 16.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -33.4% 3.6% 65.89%
2021 0.7% -4.3% 5.4% 20.18%
2020 -0.2% -8.4% 70.9% 64.06%
2019 1.6% -1.0% 5.1% 72.95%
2018 -1.7% -4.0% 0.2% 69.91%

NAV & Total Return History

MPHAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MPHAX Category Low Category High MPHAX % Rank
Net Assets 488 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 51.23%
Number of Holdings 307 2 2736 56.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 50.1 M -492 M 2.55 B 53.75%
Weighting of Top 10 10.72% 3.0% 100.0% 56.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FINASTRA USA, INC. TERM LOAN B 2.44%
  2. Veritas US Inc / Veritas Bermuda Ltd 10.5% 2.07%
  3. Global Aircraft Leasing Co Ltd 6.5% 1.79%
  4. Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. 7.88% 1.22%
  5. Terrier Media Buyer Inc 8.875% 1.17%
  6. Antero Midstream Partners LP / Antero Midstream Finance Corp 5.375% 1.15%
  7. FINASTRA USA, INC. DOLLAR TERM 1.15%
  8. HCA Inc. 3.5% 1.10%
  9. Triumph Group, Inc. 7.75% 1.06%
  10. Radiology Partners Inc 9.25% 0.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MPHAX % Rank
Bonds 		96.44% 0.00% 154.38% 27.98%
Cash 		1.69% -52.00% 100.00% 74.06%
Convertible Bonds 		1.03% 0.00% 17.89% 53.17%
Stocks 		0.84% -0.60% 52.82% 35.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 93.52%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 89.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPHAX % Rank
Corporate 		98.29% 0.00% 129.69% 11.54%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.71% 0.00% 99.98% 79.80%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 89.18%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 93.22%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 86.87%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 92.06%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPHAX % Rank
US 		82.98% 0.00% 150.64% 34.73%
Non US 		13.46% 0.00% 118.12% 38.04%

MPHAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MPHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.03% 18.97% 42.88%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.84% 26.47%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.14%
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.00% 0.50% 95.52%

Sales Fees

MPHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 2.75%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MPHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MPHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 1.00% 255.00% 61.28%

MPHAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MPHAX Category Low Category High MPHAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 96.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MPHAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MPHAX Category Low Category High MPHAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.97% -2.39% 14.30% 22.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MPHAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MPHAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Roth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2010

11.5

11.5%

Scott Roth is Co-Head of Barings’ U.S. High Yield Investments Group, Chair of the U.S. High Yield Investment Committee and a member of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. His responsibilities include portfolio management for various high yield bond total return strategies. Scott has worked in the industry since 1993 and his experience has encompassed fund management, underwriting, leveraged loans and high yield. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, he was a vice president at Webster Bank and was a high yield analyst at Times Square Capital Management. He also served as an underwriter at Chubb Insurance Company. Scott holds a B.B.A. from Western Michigan University, an M.B.A. from the Ross School of Business at University of Michigan and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Sean Feeley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2010

11.5

11.5%

Sean Feeley is a portfolio manager for Barings’ U.S. High Yield Investments Group. He is also a member of the firm’s U.S. High Yield Investment Committee and the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. Sean is responsible for the portfolio management of various high yield bond total return strategies. Sean has worked in the industry since 1996 and his experience has encompassed the credit market across a variety of industries. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he worked at Cigna Investment Management in project finance and at Credit Suisse, where he worked in the leveraged finance group. Sean holds a B.S. in Accounting from Canisius College (magna cum laude) and an M.B.A. from Cornell University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

