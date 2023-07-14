Home
MassMutual High Yield Fund

mutual fund
BXHYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.68 -0.02 -0.26%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
S (DLHYX) Primary Other (MPHLX) Retirement (MPHNX) Retirement (MPHSX) A (MPHAX) Inst (MPHZX) Retirement (MPHRX) C (BXHCX) Inst (BXHYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

Net Assets

$488 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BXHYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Dec 13, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Roth

Fund Description

BXHYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BXHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -7.1% 10.3% 37.13%
1 Yr 2.0% -9.9% 18.7% 37.72%
3 Yr -5.4%* -11.5% 72.4% 96.15%
5 Yr -4.8%* -14.3% 37.5% 94.90%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 9.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BXHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -33.4% 3.6% 35.04%
2021 0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 36.56%
2020 -0.5% -8.4% 70.9% 77.41%
2019 1.6% -1.1% 5.1% 76.02%
2018 -1.7% -4.0% 0.1% 61.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BXHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -14.3% 7.8% 35.38%
1 Yr 2.0% -18.1% 22.2% 31.97%
3 Yr -5.4%* -11.5% 72.4% 96.11%
5 Yr -4.8%* -14.3% 37.5% 95.23%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 9.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BXHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -33.4% 3.6% 35.18%
2021 0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 36.56%
2020 -0.5% -8.4% 70.9% 77.41%
2019 1.6% -1.0% 5.1% 76.84%
2018 -1.7% -4.0% 0.2% 68.51%

NAV & Total Return History

BXHYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BXHYX Category Low Category High BXHYX % Rank
Net Assets 488 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 51.54%
Number of Holdings 307 2 2736 56.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 50.1 M -492 M 2.55 B 54.32%
Weighting of Top 10 10.72% 3.0% 100.0% 56.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FINASTRA USA, INC. TERM LOAN B 2.44%
  2. Finastra (Fka Misys) Usd Tlb (Apr'17) 2.25%
  3. Finastra (Fka Misys) Usd Tlb (Apr'17) 2.25%
  4. Finastra (Fka Misys) Usd Tlb (Apr'17) 2.25%
  5. Finastra (Fka Misys) Usd Tlb (Apr'17) 2.25%
  6. Finastra (Fka Misys) Usd Tlb (Apr'17) 2.25%
  7. Finastra (Fka Misys) Usd Tlb (Apr'17) 2.25%
  8. Finastra (Fka Misys) Usd Tlb (Apr'17) 2.23%
  9. Finastra (Fka Misys) Usd Tlb (Apr'17) 2.23%
  10. Finastra (Fka Misys) Usd Tlb (Apr'17) 2.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BXHYX % Rank
Bonds 		96.44% 0.00% 154.38% 28.28%
Cash 		1.69% -52.00% 100.00% 74.23%
Convertible Bonds 		1.03% 0.00% 17.89% 53.15%
Stocks 		0.84% -0.60% 52.82% 35.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 82.14%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 76.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXHYX % Rank
Corporate 		98.29% 0.00% 129.69% 11.88%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.71% 0.00% 99.98% 79.62%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 73.75%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 83.14%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 68.77%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 78.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BXHYX % Rank
US 		82.98% 0.00% 150.64% 34.41%
Non US 		13.46% 0.00% 118.12% 38.21%

BXHYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BXHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 18.97% 77.84%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.84% 26.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.50% 23.62%

Sales Fees

BXHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BXHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BXHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 1.00% 255.00% 61.30%

BXHYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BXHYX Category Low Category High BXHYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 96.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BXHYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BXHYX Category Low Category High BXHYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.39% 14.30% 20.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BXHYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BXHYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Roth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2010

11.5

11.5%

Scott Roth is Co-Head of Barings’ U.S. High Yield Investments Group, Chair of the U.S. High Yield Investment Committee and a member of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. His responsibilities include portfolio management for various high yield bond total return strategies. Scott has worked in the industry since 1993 and his experience has encompassed fund management, underwriting, leveraged loans and high yield. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, he was a vice president at Webster Bank and was a high yield analyst at Times Square Capital Management. He also served as an underwriter at Chubb Insurance Company. Scott holds a B.B.A. from Western Michigan University, an M.B.A. from the Ross School of Business at University of Michigan and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Sean Feeley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2010

11.5

11.5%

Sean Feeley is a portfolio manager for Barings’ U.S. High Yield Investments Group. He is also a member of the firm’s U.S. High Yield Investment Committee and the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. Sean is responsible for the portfolio management of various high yield bond total return strategies. Sean has worked in the industry since 1996 and his experience has encompassed the credit market across a variety of industries. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he worked at Cigna Investment Management in project finance and at Credit Suisse, where he worked in the leveraged finance group. Sean holds a B.S. in Accounting from Canisius College (magna cum laude) and an M.B.A. from Cornell University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

