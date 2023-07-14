Sean Feeley is a portfolio manager for Barings’ U.S. High Yield Investments Group. He is also a member of the firm’s U.S. High Yield Investment Committee and the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. Sean is responsible for the portfolio management of various high yield bond total return strategies. Sean has worked in the industry since 1996 and his experience has encompassed the credit market across a variety of industries. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he worked at Cigna Investment Management in project finance and at Credit Suisse, where he worked in the leveraged finance group. Sean holds a B.S. in Accounting from Canisius College (magna cum laude) and an M.B.A. from Cornell University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and member of the CFA Institute.