Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade fixed income securities (rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s, BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s or the equivalent by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s subadviser, Barings LLC (“Barings”), or sub-subadviser, Baring International Investment Limited (“BIIL”)). These typically include U.S. dollar-denominated corporate obligations, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, U.S. and foreign issuer dollar-denominated bonds including, but not limited to, corporate obligations, government and agency issues, private placement bonds, securities subject to resale pursuant to Rule 144A, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities,

including collateralized bond and loan obligations. In the event that a security is downgraded after its purchase by the Fund, the Fund may continue to hold the security if Barings or BIIL considers that doing so would be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, including, but not limited to, futures contracts and forward contracts, including derivatives thereof (for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments); interest rate swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments); total return swaps (for hedging purposes or to gain exposure to securities or markets in which it might not be able to invest directly); and credit default swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments). The Fund may invest in common stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), or other equity securities and derivatives thereof for hedging purposes or to enhance total return. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage.

The Fund may invest in money market securities, including commercial paper. The Fund may enter into repurchase agreement transactions. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, to-be-announced, or forward commitment basis, and may enter into dollar roll or reverse repurchase agreement transactions.

The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including investment companies that are advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, subadviser, sub-subadviser, or its affiliates, or by unaffiliated parties.

Barings or BIIL intends for the Fund’s portfolio dollar-weighted average duration generally to match (within 10%) the average duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (as of December 31, 2021, the average duration of the Index was 6.78 years). Duration measures the price sensitivity of a bond to changes in interest rates. Duration is the dollar weighted average time to maturity of a bond utilizing the present value of all future cash flows.

Barings or BIIL selects the Fund’s investments based on its analysis of opportunities and risks of various fixed income securities and market sectors. Currently, Barings or BIIL may consider the following factors (which may change over time and in particular cases): the perceived potential for high income offered by different types of corporate and government obligations (including mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities); diversification among industries and issuers, credit ratings, and sectors; and the relative values offered by different securities. Barings or BIIL may choose to sell securities with deteriorating credit or limited upside potential compared to other securities.

The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.