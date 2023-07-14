Home
MassMutual Core Bond Fund

mutual fund
MCZZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.08 -0.04 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Retirement (MCBDX) Primary Other (MCBYX) A (MMCBX) Other (MCBLX) Retirement (MCBNX) Inst (MCZZX) Retirement (MCZRX)
MassMutual Core Bond Fund

MCZZX | Fund

$9.08

$873 M

3.89%

$0.35

0.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

-5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$873 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 256.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MassMutual Core Bond Fund

MCZZX | Fund

$9.08

$873 M

3.89%

$0.35

0.42%

MCZZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Core Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Trevallion

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade fixed income securities (rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s, BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s or the equivalent by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s subadviser, Barings LLC (“Barings”), or sub-subadviser, Baring International Investment Limited (“BIIL”)). These typically include U.S. dollar-denominated corporate obligations, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, U.S. and foreign issuer dollar-denominated bonds including, but not limited to, corporate obligations, government and agency issues, private placement bonds, securities subject to resale pursuant to Rule 144A, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities,
including collateralized bond and loan obligations. In the event that a security is downgraded after its purchase by the Fund, the Fund may continue to hold the security if Barings or BIIL considers that doing so would be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.
In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, including, but not limited to, futures contracts and forward contracts, including derivatives thereof (for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio, or as a substitute for direct investments); interest rate swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments); total return swaps (for hedging purposes or to gain exposure to securities or markets in which it might not be able to invest directly); and credit default swaps (for hedging purposes or as a substitute for direct investments). The Fund may invest in common stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), or other equity securities and derivatives thereof for hedging purposes or to enhance total return. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage.
The Fund may invest in money market securities, including commercial paper. The Fund may enter into repurchase agreement transactions. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, to-be-announced, or forward commitment basis, and may enter into dollar roll or reverse repurchase agreement transactions.
The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including investment companies that are advised by the Fund’s investment adviser, subadviser, sub-subadviser, or its affiliates, or by unaffiliated parties.
Barings or BIIL intends for the Fund’s portfolio dollar-weighted average duration generally to match (within 10%) the average duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (as of December 31, 2021, the average duration of the Index was 6.78 years). Duration measures the price sensitivity of a bond to changes in interest rates. Duration is the dollar weighted average time to maturity of a bond utilizing the present value of all future cash flows.
Barings or BIIL selects the Fund’s investments based on its analysis of opportunities and risks of various fixed income securities and market sectors. Currently, Barings or BIIL may consider the following factors (which may change over time and in particular cases): the perceived potential for high income offered by different types of corporate and government obligations (including mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities); diversification among industries and issuers, credit ratings, and sectors; and the relative values offered by different securities. Barings or BIIL may choose to sell securities with deteriorating credit or limited upside potential compared to other securities.
The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.
MCZZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -4.3% 4.5% 6.02%
1 Yr -5.2% -16.1% 162.7% 86.15%
3 Yr -7.5%* -12.4% 47.6% 82.49%
5 Yr -3.2%* -10.0% 55.5% 90.12%
10 Yr -2.1%* -7.4% 12.7% 91.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -34.7% 131.9% 90.23%
2021 -1.6% -6.0% 15.7% 45.85%
2020 0.8% -9.6% 118.7% 80.77%
2019 1.5% -0.4% 5.8% 38.78%
2018 -0.8% -2.2% 3.3% 66.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MCZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -15.5% 4.5% 6.02%
1 Yr -5.2% -16.1% 162.7% 82.62%
3 Yr -7.5%* -12.4% 47.6% 82.38%
5 Yr -3.2%* -10.0% 55.5% 90.62%
10 Yr -0.4%* -7.4% 13.4% 23.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MCZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -34.7% 131.9% 90.23%
2021 -1.6% -6.0% 15.7% 45.85%
2020 0.8% -9.6% 118.7% 80.77%
2019 1.5% -0.4% 5.8% 40.20%
2018 -0.8% -2.2% 3.3% 70.61%

NAV & Total Return History

MCZZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MCZZX Category Low Category High MCZZX % Rank
Net Assets 873 M 2.88 M 287 B 52.99%
Number of Holdings 455 1 17234 66.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 313 M -106 M 27.6 B 47.43%
Weighting of Top 10 28.28% 3.7% 123.9% 44.32%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MCZZX % Rank
Bonds 		84.90% 3.97% 268.18% 93.64%
Cash 		14.01% -181.13% 95.99% 6.19%
Convertible Bonds 		1.08% 0.00% 7.93% 62.48%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 86.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 89.33%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 79.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCZZX % Rank
Securitized 		36.47% 0.00% 98.40% 30.95%
Corporate 		26.34% 0.00% 100.00% 63.71%
Government 		22.89% 0.00% 86.23% 54.10%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.02% 0.00% 95.99% 8.38%
Derivative 		0.28% 0.00% 25.16% 25.43%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.48%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MCZZX % Rank
US 		75.99% 3.63% 210.09% 86.10%
Non US 		8.91% -6.54% 58.09% 51.71%

MCZZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MCZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.42% 0.01% 20.64% 82.46%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.76% 54.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 5.87%

Sales Fees

MCZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MCZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

MCZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 256.00% 2.00% 493.39% 79.66%

MCZZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MCZZX Category Low Category High MCZZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.89% 0.00% 10.82% 2.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MCZZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MCZZX Category Low Category High MCZZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.39% -1.28% 8.97% 13.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MCZZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MCZZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Trevallion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2008

13.59

13.6%

Douglas Trevallion is a member of the Barings Investment Grade Fixed Income Group and the Head of Global Securitized and Liquid Products. Doug is responsible for the portfolio management of the firm’s securitized and multi-asset portfolio strategies. Doug has worked in the industry since 1987 and his experience has encompassed stable value, core, core plus, active short and leveraged inflation strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, he worked at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company where he established fixed income analytical and risk capabilities for the company. Doug holds a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Stephen Ehrenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Stephen Ehrenberg is a portfolio manager for Barings’ Investment Grade Fixed Income Group. Steve has worked in the industry since 2002 and his experience has encompassed portfolio management and credit analysis for both investment grade and high yield corporate credit. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, he worked in capital markets at MassMutual as part of the firm’s executive development program. Steve holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point (Phi Beta Kappa), an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan Business School (High Distinction) and is a member of the CFA Institute. Prior to attending business school, Steve served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, where he held numerous leadership positions and graduated from both Airborne and Ranger School.

Charles Sanford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Charles S. Sanford is a Managing Director and member of Barings’ Global Fixed Income Team. Prior to joining Barings in 2004, was employed by Booz, Allen and Hamilton and BellSouth.

Yulia Alekseeva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Yulia Alekseeva is a Portfolio Manager in the Barings Investment Grade Fixed Income Group and Head of Securitized Credit Research. Yulia has worked in the industry since 2005. Prior to re-joining the firm in 2019, Yulia was employed at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as a Principal in the Structured Credit department following positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Yulia holds a B.A. in Economics & Finance from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the CFA Institute and an Associate Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

