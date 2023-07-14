Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
-5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$873 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.3%
Expense Ratio 0.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 256.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MCBDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|6.21%
|1 Yr
|-5.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|85.29%
|3 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|81.77%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|88.79%
|10 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|91.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|MCBDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|6.21%
|1 Yr
|-5.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|81.76%
|3 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|81.66%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|89.27%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|24.59%
* Annualized
|MCBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCBDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|873 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|52.42%
|Number of Holdings
|455
|1
|17234
|65.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|313 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|46.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.28%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|43.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCBDX % Rank
|Bonds
|84.90%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|93.07%
|Cash
|14.01%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|5.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.08%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|61.81%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|53.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|56.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|38.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCBDX % Rank
|Securitized
|36.47%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|30.38%
|Corporate
|26.34%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.14%
|Government
|22.89%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|53.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.02%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|7.81%
|Derivative
|0.28%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|24.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MCBDX % Rank
|US
|75.99%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|85.52%
|Non US
|8.91%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|51.14%
|MCBDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.52%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|69.15%
|Management Fee
|0.38%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|52.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|55.16%
|MCBDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MCBDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MCBDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|256.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|78.88%
|MCBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCBDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.75%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|3.69%
|MCBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MCBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MCBDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.29%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|16.65%
|MCBDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.328
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.399
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.593
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.618
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.492
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.506
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2008
13.59
13.6%
Douglas Trevallion is a member of the Barings Investment Grade Fixed Income Group and the Head of Global Securitized and Liquid Products. Doug is responsible for the portfolio management of the firm’s securitized and multi-asset portfolio strategies. Doug has worked in the industry since 1987 and his experience has encompassed stable value, core, core plus, active short and leveraged inflation strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, he worked at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company where he established fixed income analytical and risk capabilities for the company. Doug holds a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Stephen Ehrenberg is a portfolio manager for Barings’ Investment Grade Fixed Income Group. Steve has worked in the industry since 2002 and his experience has encompassed portfolio management and credit analysis for both investment grade and high yield corporate credit. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, he worked in capital markets at MassMutual as part of the firm’s executive development program. Steve holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point (Phi Beta Kappa), an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan Business School (High Distinction) and is a member of the CFA Institute. Prior to attending business school, Steve served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, where he held numerous leadership positions and graduated from both Airborne and Ranger School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Charles S. Sanford is a Managing Director and member of Barings’ Global Fixed Income Team. Prior to joining Barings in 2004, was employed by Booz, Allen and Hamilton and BellSouth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Yulia Alekseeva is a Portfolio Manager in the Barings Investment Grade Fixed Income Group and Head of Securitized Credit Research. Yulia has worked in the industry since 2005. Prior to re-joining the firm in 2019, Yulia was employed at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as a Principal in the Structured Credit department following positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Yulia holds a B.A. in Economics & Finance from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics and an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the CFA Institute and an Associate Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
