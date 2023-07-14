Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.8%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
18.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
30.0%
Net Assets
$237 M
Holdings in Top 10
65.8%
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in the publicly-listed equity securities of U.S. and Canadian companies that generate a majority of their cash flow from midstream energy infrastructure activities. The Fund’s strategy aims to achieve current income and capital appreciation over the long-term. The Fund may also invest in the equity securities of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) engaged in energy related businesses. Most of the entities in which the Fund invests derive a majority of their revenue from energy infrastructure related activities, including treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage and terminalling of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, or refined products. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in companies that derive a majority of their revenue from energy infrastructure activities. The Fund may invest in U.S. and foreign issuers of any market capitalization.
The Fund intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) and comply with all RIC-related restrictions, including limiting its investment in entities taxed as limited partnerships, including MLPs, to 25%.
SL Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (“SL Advisors” or the “Sub-Advisor”), utilizes an investment selection process that includes the analysis of various qualitative and quantitative factors. In evaluating securities for inclusion in the investment portfolio, the Sub-Advisor considers current distribution yield and likely growth prospects of the issuer of the security. Those issuers with a demonstrated history of stable and growing distributions are favored, as are those with well-regarded management teams. Each issuer’s competitive position is also evaluated as is its new projects, its likelihood of successful execution and its impact on future distribution growth. Securities will be sold when other appropriate securities are available with superior return prospects.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.
Distribution Policy: The Fund’s distribution policy is to make twelve monthly distributions to shareholders. The Fund may, at the discretion of management, target a specific level of monthly distributions (including any return of capital) from time to time. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks – Principal Investment Strategies – Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund Distribution Policy and Goals” section in the Fund’s Prospectus.
|Period
|MLXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|43.75%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|52.71%
|3 Yr
|18.3%*
|-4.1%
|128.8%
|48.44%
|5 Yr
|30.0%*
|-11.2%
|33.1%
|7.08%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|11.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MLXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|18.3%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|37.21%
|2021
|14.3%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|47.66%
|2020
|46.2%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|5.51%
|2019
|-0.8%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|83.05%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|88.07%
|Period
|MLXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|47.66%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|56.15%
|3 Yr
|18.3%*
|-8.0%
|128.8%
|41.86%
|5 Yr
|32.3%*
|-11.2%
|34.1%
|6.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|14.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MLXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|18.3%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|36.43%
|2021
|14.3%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|48.44%
|2020
|46.2%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|5.51%
|2019
|-0.2%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|72.88%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|55.05%
|MLXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLXIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|237 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|61.54%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|1
|175
|76.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|146 M
|0
|5.88 B
|67.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|65.83%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|35.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLXIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.80%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|37.10%
|Cash
|0.20%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|64.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|79.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|8.13%
|72.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|74.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|75.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLXIX % Rank
|Energy
|100.00%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|8.06%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|95.16%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|80.65%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|75.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|83.87%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.19%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|74.19%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|75.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|74.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|78.23%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|88.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLXIX % Rank
|US
|81.51%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|64.52%
|Non US
|18.29%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|33.06%
|MLXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|56.45%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|93.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.48%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|55.00%
|MLXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|MLXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MLXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|40.52%
|MLXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLXIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.98%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|41.22%
|MLXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MLXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLXIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.43%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|5.79%
|MLXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2014
7.44
7.4%
Simon Lack is the founder and Managing Partner of SL Advisors since the firm’s inception in 2009. Prior to founding SL Advisors, Mr. Lack was employed by JPMorgan for 23 years. His most recent position with JPMorgan was as a Managing Director of North American Fixed Income Derivatives and Forward FX trading, Global Trading Division. He was also a member of JPMorgan’s Capital Markets Investment Program investment committee overseeing hedge fund investments and founded the JPMorgan Incubator Funds (two private equity vehicles that took economic stakes in emerging hedge fund managers). Mr. Lack is the Chairman of the Investment Committee for Wardlaw-Hartridge School in Edison, NJ, and Chairman of the Memorial Endowment Trust Investment Committee of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Westfield, NJ. Mr. Lack is a CFA Charterholder and Vice-Chair of the New York Society of Security Analysts’ Market Integrity Committee, and makes regular appearances on cable TV business shows discussing hedge funds and investing.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
