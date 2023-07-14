The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in the publicly-listed equity securities of U.S. and Canadian companies that generate a majority of their cash flow from midstream energy infrastructure activities. The Fund’s strategy aims to achieve current income and capital appreciation over the long-term. The Fund may also invest in the equity securities of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) engaged in energy related businesses. Most of the entities in which the Fund invests derive a majority of their revenue from energy infrastructure related activities, including treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage and terminalling of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, or refined products. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in companies that derive a majority of their revenue from energy infrastructure activities. The Fund may invest in U.S. and foreign issuers of any market capitalization.

The Fund intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) and comply with all RIC-related restrictions, including limiting its investment in entities taxed as limited partnerships, including MLPs, to 25%.

SL Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (“SL Advisors” or the “Sub-Advisor”), utilizes an investment selection process that includes the analysis of various qualitative and quantitative factors. In evaluating securities for inclusion in the investment portfolio, the Sub-Advisor considers current distribution yield and likely growth prospects of the issuer of the security. Those issuers with a demonstrated history of stable and growing distributions are favored, as are those with well-regarded management teams. Each issuer’s competitive position is also evaluated as is its new projects, its likelihood of successful execution and its impact on future distribution growth. Securities will be sold when other appropriate securities are available with superior return prospects.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.

Distribution Policy: The Fund’s distribution policy is to make twelve monthly distributions to shareholders. The Fund may, at the discretion of management, target a specific level of monthly distributions (including any return of capital) from time to time. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks – Principal Investment Strategies – Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund Distribution Policy and Goals” section in the Fund’s Prospectus.