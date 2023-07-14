Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

30.0%

Net Assets

$237 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MLXAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 32.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catalyst Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 22, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Simon Lack

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in the publicly-listed equity securities of U.S. and Canadian companies that generate a majority of their cash flow from midstream energy infrastructure activities. The Fund’s strategy aims to achieve current income and capital appreciation over the long-term. The Fund may also invest in the equity securities of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) engaged in energy related businesses. Most of the entities in which the Fund invests derive a majority of their revenue from energy infrastructure related activities, including treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage and terminalling of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, or refined products. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in companies that derive a majority of their revenue from energy infrastructure activities. The Fund may invest in U.S. and foreign issuers of any market capitalization.

The Fund intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) and comply with all RIC-related restrictions, including limiting its investment in entities taxed as limited partnerships, including MLPs, to 25%.

SL Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (“SL Advisors” or the “Sub-Advisor”), utilizes an investment selection process that includes the analysis of various qualitative and quantitative factors. In evaluating securities for inclusion in the investment portfolio, the Sub-Advisor considers current distribution yield and likely growth prospects of the issuer of the security. Those issuers with a demonstrated history of stable and growing distributions are favored, as are those with well-regarded management teams. Each issuer’s competitive position is also evaluated as is its new projects, its likelihood of successful execution and its impact on future distribution growth. Securities will be sold when other appropriate securities are available with superior return prospects.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.

Distribution Policy: The Fund’s distribution policy is to make twelve monthly distributions to shareholders. The Fund may, at the discretion of management, target a specific level of monthly distributions (including any return of capital) from time to time. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks – Principal Investment Strategies – Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund Distribution Policy and Goals” section in the Fund’s Prospectus.

Read More

MLXAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -13.5% 29.4% 44.53%
1 Yr 11.9% -9.7% 32.0% 53.49%
3 Yr 18.3%* -4.1% 128.8% 50.78%
5 Yr 30.0%* -11.2% 33.1% 8.85%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 11.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 18.3% -11.1% 56.2% 38.76%
2021 14.2% -6.1% 24.6% 49.22%
2020 46.2% -24.8% 46.7% 6.30%
2019 -0.8% -4.4% 5.2% 83.90%
2018 -6.4% -7.3% -1.8% 88.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -11.6% 30.4% 48.44%
1 Yr 11.9% -9.7% 48.8% 56.92%
3 Yr 18.3%* -8.0% 128.8% 44.19%
5 Yr 32.2%* -11.2% 34.1% 7.08%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 14.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 18.3% -11.1% 56.2% 37.98%
2021 14.2% -6.1% 24.6% 50.00%
2020 46.2% -24.8% 46.7% 6.30%
2019 -0.2% -12.8% 5.2% 73.73%
2018 -4.1% -7.3% -1.8% 57.80%

NAV & Total Return History

MLXAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MLXAX Category Low Category High MLXAX % Rank
Net Assets 237 M 22 M 6.32 B 60.77%
Number of Holdings 27 1 175 75.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 146 M 0 5.88 B 66.40%
Weighting of Top 10 65.83% 39.8% 110.0% 34.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Energy Transfer LP 9.46%
  2. Williams Companies Inc 9.08%
  3. Cheniere Energy Inc 8.96%
  4. ONEOK Inc 7.87%
  5. Enterprise Products Partners LP 7.47%
  6. NextDecade Corp 5.50%
  7. Equitrans Midstream Corp 4.66%
  8. Targa Resources Corp 4.57%
  9. Plains GP Holdings LP Class A 4.52%
  10. Magellan Midstream Partners LP 4.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MLXAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.80% 53.33% 133.88% 36.29%
Cash 		0.20% -58.21% 13.09% 63.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 79.03%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 8.13% 71.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 73.39%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 74.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLXAX % Rank
Energy 		100.00% 29.76% 100.00% 7.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 48.96% 94.35%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 19.24% 79.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 74.19%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 83.06%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 73.39%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 73.39%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 74.19%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 73.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 77.42%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.62% 87.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLXAX % Rank
US 		81.51% 48.92% 130.59% 63.71%
Non US 		18.29% 0.00% 37.36% 32.26%

MLXAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MLXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.81% 0.35% 8.56% 43.55%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.35% 1.38% 92.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% 57.50%

Sales Fees

MLXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 17.39%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

MLXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MLXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 6.00% 248.00% 39.66%

MLXAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MLXAX Category Low Category High MLXAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.74% 0.00% 12.04% 45.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MLXAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MLXAX Category Low Category High MLXAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.28% -6.38% 9.57% 6.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MLXAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MLXAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Simon Lack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2014

7.44

7.4%

Simon Lack is the founder and Managing Partner of SL Advisors since the firm’s inception in 2009. Prior to founding SL Advisors, Mr. Lack was employed by JPMorgan for 23 years. His most recent position with JPMorgan was as a Managing Director of North American Fixed Income Derivatives and Forward FX trading, Global Trading Division. He was also a member of JPMorgan’s Capital Markets Investment Program investment committee overseeing hedge fund investments and founded the JPMorgan Incubator Funds (two private equity vehicles that took economic stakes in emerging hedge fund managers). Mr. Lack is the Chairman of the Investment Committee for Wardlaw-Hartridge School in Edison, NJ, and Chairman of the Memorial Endowment Trust Investment Committee of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Westfield, NJ. Mr. Lack is a CFA Charterholder and Vice-Chair of the New York Society of Security Analysts’ Market Integrity Committee, and makes regular appearances on cable TV business shows discussing hedge funds and investing.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

