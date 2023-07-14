Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
9.6%
1 yr return
9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-13.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.9%
Net Assets
$124 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.2%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MIZIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|87.71%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|92.82%
|3 Yr
|-13.3%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|99.25%
|5 Yr
|-8.9%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|99.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|11.96%
* Annualized
|MIZIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIZIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|124 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|83.75%
|Number of Holdings
|140
|1
|10801
|52.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.1 M
|0
|34.5 B
|80.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.24%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|40.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIZIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.48%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|20.70%
|Cash
|0.52%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|74.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|17.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|45.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|9.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|19.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIZIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.47%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|2.16%
|Consumer Defense
|19.34%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|3.60%
|Industrials
|18.91%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|11.80%
|Financial Services
|13.67%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|87.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.95%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|93.67%
|Technology
|5.18%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|92.37%
|Utilities
|4.80%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|10.94%
|Energy
|4.40%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|63.88%
|Communication Services
|3.91%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|82.88%
|Basic Materials
|3.87%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|88.92%
|Real Estate
|0.49%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|70.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIZIX % Rank
|Non US
|97.43%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|29.76%
|US
|2.05%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|45.56%
|MIZIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|47.54%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|83.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MIZIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MIZIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIZIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|41.96%
|MIZIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIZIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.14%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|57.28%
|MIZIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MIZIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIZIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.31%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|58.65%
|MIZIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.501
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 04, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Brandon Harrell is the Portfolio Manager for the TS&W International and International Small Cap strategies. Brandon began his career in the investment industry in 1987. Prior to joining TS&W in 1996, he worked as an Intelligence Officer at the Central Intelligence Agency. Previously he was a Securities Analyst at Growth Stock Outlook, Inc. and a High Net Worth and Mutual Fund Portfolio Manager for Capitoline Investment Service. Brandon graduated from Wake Forest University and received his MBA from George Mason University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is currently registered with FINRA and holds a Series 7. designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 04, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Peter C. Fisher Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager Peter is a portfolio manager on the Dividend Growth Team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. He manages the Global Dividend Growth approach and works closely with Don Kilbride on other Dividend Growth approaches. He works in our London office. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2005, Peter worked as an equity research analyst at MFS Investment Management, where his coverage included the consumer staples, energy, and technology sectors (2000 – 2005). Peter earned his MBA from the University of Chicago (2000) and his BA in economics from Davidson College (1993).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
