invest at least 65% of its total assets in common and preferred stocks of issuers in at least three different countries outside of the United States, and

​

emphasize investments in common stock of issuers that a subadviser believes to have good prospects for growth and/or to be undervalued.

​

The Fund does not limit its investments to companies in a particular market capitalization range, but currently focuses on common stocks of mid- and large-cap companies. Equity securities in which the Fund invests may include common stocks, depositary receipts, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund may but will not necessarily engage in foreign currency forward contracts to take long or short positions in foreign currencies in order to seek to enhance the Fund’s investment return or to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates. The Fund may use equity index futures contracts for hedging or investment purposes as a substitute for investing directly in securities. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded funds. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors or to one or more countries or geographic regions. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

Wellington Management seeks long-term total returns in excess of the broad market with lower volatility by investing principally in a select number of high quality, large-cap companies that have the potential to sustainably compound returns over time and a willingness to consistently return value to shareholders in the form of a growing dividend. The investment process stresses security selection based on bottom-up fundamental research to identify high-quality companies that are reasonably valued relative to their long-term return potentials. Wellington Management’s investment philosophy is based on the premise that sustainable growth in dividends is an effective and often overlooked indicator of high-quality, shareholder-oriented companies that are able to produce and compound consistent, above-average returns over the long term. Wellington Management typically sells a

security when the underlying business no longer exhibits superior upside return potential versus downside risk, when the sustainability of long term returns is put in question, or to redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.

TSW currently anticipates investing in at least 12 countries other than the United States. TSW emphasizes established companies in individual foreign markets and attempts to stress companies and markets that it believes are undervalued. TSW expects capital growth to be the predominant component of the Fund’s total return.

In selecting investments for the Fund, TSW employs a relative value process utilizing a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods based on a four factor valuation screen designed to outperform the MSCI EAFE Index. TSW’s analysts also perform rigorous fundamental analysis. A portfolio composed of approximately 80-110 stocks is selected as a result of this process. TSW generally limits its investment universe to companies with a minimum of three years of operating history. TSW employs a consistent sell discipline which includes a significant negative earnings revision, a stock being sold when the catalyst is no longer valid or another stock presents a more attractive opportunity.