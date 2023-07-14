Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MassMutual International Equity Fund

mutual fund
MEERX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.69 -0.03 -0.39%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (MIEDX) Primary S (MYIEX) A (MMIAX) Other (MIELX) Inst (MIZIX) Retirement (MEERX) Retirement (MEIRX)
MEERX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.69 -0.03 -0.39%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (MIEDX) Primary S (MYIEX) A (MMIAX) Other (MIELX) Inst (MIZIX) Retirement (MEERX) Retirement (MEIRX)
MEERX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.69 -0.03 -0.39%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (MIEDX) Primary S (MYIEX) A (MMIAX) Other (MIELX) Inst (MIZIX) Retirement (MEERX) Retirement (MEIRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual International Equity Fund

MEERX | Fund

$7.69

$124 M

0.62%

$0.05

1.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.9%

Net Assets

$124 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual International Equity Fund

MEERX | Fund

$7.69

$124 M

0.62%

$0.05

1.72%

MEERX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brandon Harrell

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in the common stock of companies that are domiciled or that have their primary operations outside of the United States. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”) and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC (“TSW”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of foreign companies. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in such securities. The Fund may invest in emerging markets as well as in developed markets throughout
the world. From time to time, the Fund may place greater emphasis on investing in one or more particular regions (such as Asia, Europe, or Latin America). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will:
invest at least 65% of its total assets in common and preferred stocks of issuers in at least three different countries outside of the United States, and
emphasize investments in common stock of issuers that a subadviser believes to have good prospects for growth and/or to be undervalued.
The Fund does not limit its investments to companies in a particular market capitalization range, but currently focuses on common stocks of mid- and large-cap companies. Equity securities in which the Fund invests may include common stocks, depositary receipts, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund may but will not necessarily engage in foreign currency forward contracts to take long or short positions in foreign currencies in order to seek to enhance the Fund’s investment return or to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates. The Fund may use equity index futures contracts for hedging or investment purposes as a substitute for investing directly in securities. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded funds. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors or to one or more countries or geographic regions. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
Wellington Management seeks long-term total returns in excess of the broad market with lower volatility by investing principally in a select number of high quality, large-cap companies that have the potential to sustainably compound returns over time and a willingness to consistently return value to shareholders in the form of a growing dividend. The investment process stresses security selection based on bottom-up fundamental research to identify high-quality companies that are reasonably valued relative to their long-term return potentials. Wellington Management’s investment philosophy is based on the premise that sustainable growth in dividends is an effective and often overlooked indicator of high-quality, shareholder-oriented companies that are able to produce and compound consistent, above-average returns over the long term. Wellington Management typically sells a
security when the underlying business no longer exhibits superior upside return potential versus downside risk, when the sustainability of long term returns is put in question, or to redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
TSW currently anticipates investing in at least 12 countries other than the United States. TSW emphasizes established companies in individual foreign markets and attempts to stress companies and markets that it believes are undervalued. TSW expects capital growth to be the predominant component of the Fund’s total return.
In selecting investments for the Fund, TSW employs a relative value process utilizing a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods based on a four factor valuation screen designed to outperform the MSCI EAFE Index. TSW’s analysts also perform rigorous fundamental analysis. A portfolio composed of approximately 80-110 stocks is selected as a result of this process. TSW generally limits its investment universe to companies with a minimum of three years of operating history. TSW employs a consistent sell discipline which includes a significant negative earnings revision, a stock being sold when the catalyst is no longer valid or another stock presents a more attractive opportunity.
Read More

MEERX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% 2.1% 19.2% 91.53%
1 Yr 8.6% -20.6% 27.8% 93.94%
3 Yr -14.8%* -14.8% 25.3% 100.00%
5 Yr -9.9%* -9.9% 60.8% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 35.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -43.6% 71.3% 20.77%
2021 -3.1% -15.4% 9.4% 91.79%
2020 -10.4% -10.4% 121.9% 100.00%
2019 5.3% -0.5% 8.5% 21.35%
2018 -5.3% -13.0% 0.0% 88.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MEERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -16.4% 19.2% 85.45%
1 Yr 8.6% -27.2% 27.8% 86.20%
3 Yr -14.8%* -14.8% 25.3% 100.00%
5 Yr -9.9%* -9.9% 60.8% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 31.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MEERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -43.6% 71.3% 20.77%
2021 -3.1% -15.4% 9.4% 91.79%
2020 -10.4% -10.4% 121.9% 100.00%
2019 5.3% -0.5% 8.5% 21.35%
2018 -5.3% -13.0% 0.0% 90.94%

NAV & Total Return History

MEERX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MEERX Category Low Category High MEERX % Rank
Net Assets 124 M 1.02 M 369 B 84.03%
Number of Holdings 140 1 10801 52.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.1 M 0 34.5 B 81.24%
Weighting of Top 10 28.24% 1.9% 101.9% 40.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Roche Holding AG 3.34%
  2. Novartis AG 3.26%
  3. Novartis AG 3.26%
  4. Novartis AG 3.26%
  5. Novartis AG 3.26%
  6. Novartis AG 3.26%
  7. Novartis AG 3.26%
  8. Novartis AG 3.26%
  9. Novartis AG 3.26%
  10. Novartis AG 3.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MEERX % Rank
Stocks 		99.48% 0.00% 122.60% 21.13%
Cash 		0.52% -65.15% 100.00% 75.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 67.14%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 78.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 64.32%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 68.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEERX % Rank
Healthcare 		19.47% 0.00% 21.01% 2.45%
Consumer Defense 		19.34% 0.00% 32.29% 3.88%
Industrials 		18.91% 5.17% 99.49% 12.09%
Financial Services 		13.67% 0.00% 47.75% 87.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.95% 0.00% 36.36% 93.96%
Technology 		5.18% 0.00% 36.32% 92.66%
Utilities 		4.80% 0.00% 13.68% 11.22%
Energy 		4.40% 0.00% 16.89% 64.17%
Communication Services 		3.91% 0.00% 21.69% 83.17%
Basic Materials 		3.87% 0.00% 23.86% 89.21%
Real Estate 		0.49% 0.00% 14.59% 70.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MEERX % Rank
Non US 		97.43% 0.00% 125.24% 30.18%
US 		2.05% -7.78% 68.98% 45.84%

MEERX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MEERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.72% 0.02% 26.51% 14.16%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.60% 85.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 73.57%
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 1.00% 83.49%

Sales Fees

MEERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MEERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MEERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 2.00% 247.00% 42.28%

MEERX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MEERX Category Low Category High MEERX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.62% 0.00% 13.15% 84.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MEERX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MEERX Category Low Category High MEERX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.74% -0.93% 6.38% 83.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MEERX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MEERX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Harrell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Brandon Harrell is the Portfolio Manager for the TS&W International and International Small Cap strategies. Brandon began his career in the investment industry in 1987. Prior to joining TS&W in 1996, he worked as an Intelligence Officer at the Central Intelligence Agency. Previously he was a Securities Analyst at Growth Stock Outlook, Inc. and a High Net Worth and Mutual Fund Portfolio Manager for Capitoline Investment Service. Brandon graduated from Wake Forest University and received his MBA from George Mason University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is currently registered with FINRA and holds a Series 7. designation.

Peter Fisher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Peter C. Fisher Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager Peter is a portfolio manager on the Dividend Growth Team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. He manages the Global Dividend Growth approach and works closely with Don Kilbride on other Dividend Growth approaches. He works in our London office. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2005, Peter worked as an equity research analyst at MFS Investment Management, where his coverage included the consumer staples, energy, and technology sectors (2000 – 2005). Peter earned his MBA from the University of Chicago (2000) and his BA in economics from Davidson College (1993).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×