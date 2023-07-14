Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of European companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued equity securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. To a lesser extent, the Fund also invests in merger arbitrage securities and the debt and equity of distressed companies.

The Fund normally invests in securities from at least five different countries, although, from time to time, it may invest all of its assets in a single country. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers from emerging markets. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of U.S. issuers and in securities of issuers from the Middle East and the remaining regions of the world.

The Fund is not limited to pre-set maximums or minimums governing the size of the companies in which it may invest. However, the Fund currently invests the equity portion of its portfolio primarily to predominantly in mid- and large cap companies, with the remaining portion of its equity portfolio in smaller companies.

The Fund regularly attempts to hedge (protect) against currency risks, largely using currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts (including currency index futures contracts) when, in the investment manager’s opinion, it would be advantageous to the Fund to do so. The Fund may also, from time to time, attempt to hedge against market risk using a variety of derivatives.

Portfolio Selection

The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager's own analysis of the security's fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of earnings, book value, and fundamental analysis, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, asset size, earnings or industry type.