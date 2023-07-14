Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.7%
1 yr return
20.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$770 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.5%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.03%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of European companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued equity securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. To a lesser extent, the Fund also invests in merger arbitrage securities and the debt and equity of distressed companies.
The Fund normally invests in securities from at least five different countries, although, from time to time, it may invest all of its assets in a single country. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers from emerging markets. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of U.S. issuers and in securities of issuers from the Middle East and the remaining regions of the world.
The Fund is not limited to pre-set maximums or minimums governing the size of the companies in which it may invest. However, the Fund currently invests the equity portion of its portfolio primarily to predominantly in mid- and large cap companies, with the remaining portion of its equity portfolio in smaller companies.
The Fund regularly attempts to hedge (protect) against currency risks, largely using currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts (including currency index futures contracts) when, in the investment manager’s opinion, it would be advantageous to the Fund to do so. The Fund may also, from time to time, attempt to hedge against market risk using a variety of derivatives.
Portfolio Selection
The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager's own analysis of the security's fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of earnings, book value, and fundamental analysis, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, asset size, earnings or industry type.
|Period
|MEURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-15.2%
|34.7%
|63.92%
|1 Yr
|20.2%
|-9.7%
|40.5%
|64.95%
|3 Yr
|10.3%*
|-2.6%
|12.1%
|8.42%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-6.5%
|8.2%
|47.25%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-3.1%
|8.6%
|58.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|MEURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.0%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|2.11%
|2021
|6.0%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|67.02%
|2020
|-2.9%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|92.47%
|2019
|4.5%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|68.48%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|19.77%
|Period
|MEURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.7%
|-29.2%
|34.7%
|54.64%
|1 Yr
|20.2%
|-25.4%
|62.0%
|48.98%
|3 Yr
|10.3%*
|-2.2%
|11.9%
|4.17%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-6.5%
|13.3%
|54.55%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-3.1%
|10.5%
|45.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|MEURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.0%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|2.11%
|2021
|6.0%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|67.02%
|2020
|-2.9%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|92.47%
|2019
|4.5%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|68.48%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|22.09%
|MEURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEURX % Rank
|Net Assets
|770 M
|5.4 M
|23.5 B
|23.71%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|7
|1788
|82.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|242 M
|1.4 M
|4.3 B
|22.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.48%
|4.3%
|87.9%
|36.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEURX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.68%
|0.10%
|108.46%
|79.38%
|Cash
|3.31%
|-81.12%
|99.90%
|11.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|15.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-12.19%
|3.61%
|51.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|14.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.91%
|9.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEURX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.30%
|0.00%
|36.14%
|5.26%
|Consumer Defense
|12.78%
|0.00%
|23.04%
|29.47%
|Industrials
|12.69%
|2.47%
|34.57%
|83.16%
|Healthcare
|10.60%
|0.00%
|28.53%
|61.05%
|Technology
|10.00%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|37.89%
|Communication Services
|9.23%
|0.00%
|11.10%
|3.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.74%
|0.00%
|37.84%
|72.63%
|Energy
|7.85%
|0.00%
|73.53%
|12.63%
|Basic Materials
|4.14%
|0.00%
|19.84%
|84.21%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|15.55%
|47.37%
|Real Estate
|0.81%
|0.00%
|12.81%
|62.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MEURX % Rank
|Non US
|94.38%
|0.00%
|106.03%
|71.13%
|US
|2.30%
|0.00%
|95.38%
|22.68%
|MEURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.07%
|5.71%
|50.52%
|Management Fee
|0.88%
|0.06%
|1.19%
|65.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|89.19%
|MEURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|MEURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MEURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.03%
|1.68%
|184.00%
|54.17%
|MEURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEURX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.51%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|51.02%
|MEURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|MEURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MEURX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.71%
|-1.72%
|4.23%
|14.58%
|MEURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.567
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.565
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.533
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.445
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2012
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2011
|$0.416
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.401
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2010
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2009
|$0.573
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2008
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.642
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2007
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.607
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2006
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2005
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2004
|$0.455
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2004
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.335
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2003
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2002
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2002
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2001
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2000
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2000
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1999
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 1999
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1998
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 1998
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1997
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1996
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2007
15.42
15.4%
Katrina Dudley is co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual European mutual funds. She has been a manager of these funds for the past 10 years and has been a member of the Mutual Series team for 14 years. Ms. Dudley has an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business, a B.A. of Laws and a B.A. in Commerce from Bond University, and an Associate of Science degree from the University of the People. She is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2018
4.41
4.4%
Mandana Hormozi, MBA is a research analyst and portfolio manager for Franklin Mutual Series. She co-leads Franklin Mutual European Fund. Her global research responsibilities include media and telecommunications. Prior to joining Franklin Mutual Series in 2003, she worked in the equity research department at Lazard Freres. Previously, she was an economic research analyst at Mitsubishi Bank. Ms. Hormozi earned a B.A. from Columbia Univ. and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Mr. Ostrow has joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|24.59
|7.08
|0.64
