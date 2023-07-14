Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Franklin Mutual European Fund

mutual fund
FMURX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.33 -0.2 -0.89%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
Inst (MEURX) Primary A (TEMIX) C (TEURX) Retirement (FMURX) Retirement (FMEUX)
FMURX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Mutual European Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.33 -0.2 -0.89%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
Inst (MEURX) Primary A (TEMIX) C (TEURX) Retirement (FMURX) Retirement (FMEUX)
FMURX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Mutual European Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.33 -0.2 -0.89%
primary theme
Europe Equity
share class
Inst (MEURX) Primary A (TEMIX) C (TEURX) Retirement (FMURX) Retirement (FMEUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Mutual European Fund

FMURX | Fund

$22.33

$770 M

3.98%

$0.89

1.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

19.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$770 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.03%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Mutual European Fund

FMURX | Fund

$22.33

$770 M

3.98%

$0.89

1.58%

FMURX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 2.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Mutual European Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    27122
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Katrina Dudley

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of European companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued equity securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. To a lesser extent, the Fund also invests in merger arbitrage securities and the debt and equity of distressed companies.

The Fund normally invests in securities from at least five different countries, although, from time to time, it may invest all of its assets in a single country. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers from emerging markets. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of U.S. issuers and in securities of issuers from the Middle East and the remaining regions of the world.

The Fund is not limited to pre-set maximums or minimums governing the size of the companies in which it may invest. However, the Fund currently invests the equity portion of its portfolio primarily to predominantly in mid- and large cap companies, with the remaining portion of its equity portfolio in smaller companies.

The Fund regularly attempts to hedge (protect) against currency risks, largely using currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts (including currency index futures contracts) when, in the investment manager’s opinion, it would be advantageous to the Fund to do so. The Fund may also, from time to time, attempt to hedge against market risk using a variety of derivatives.

Portfolio Selection

The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager's own analysis of the security's fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of earnings, book value, and fundamental analysis, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, asset size, earnings or industry type.

Read More

FMURX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -15.2% 34.7% 71.13%
1 Yr 19.9% -9.7% 40.5% 70.10%
3 Yr 10.1%* -2.6% 12.1% 16.84%
5 Yr 2.5%* -6.5% 8.2% 54.95%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 8.6% 72.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.3% -45.1% -3.8% 5.26%
2021 5.9% -4.5% 11.4% 70.21%
2020 -3.0% -6.9% 13.1% 95.70%
2019 4.4% 1.8% 9.7% 71.74%
2018 -3.1% -9.6% -1.8% 22.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -29.2% 34.7% 58.76%
1 Yr 19.9% -25.4% 62.0% 54.08%
3 Yr 10.1%* -2.2% 11.9% 11.46%
5 Yr 2.5%* -6.5% 13.3% 62.50%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 10.5% 67.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.3% -45.1% -3.8% 5.26%
2021 5.9% -4.5% 11.4% 70.21%
2020 -3.0% -6.9% 13.1% 95.70%
2019 4.4% 1.8% 9.7% 71.74%
2018 -3.1% -9.6% -1.8% 24.42%

NAV & Total Return History

FMURX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMURX Category Low Category High FMURX % Rank
Net Assets 770 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 24.74%
Number of Holdings 48 7 1788 83.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 242 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 23.71%
Weighting of Top 10 33.48% 4.3% 87.9% 37.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GSK PLC 4.03%
  2. GSK PLC 4.03%
  3. GSK PLC 4.03%
  4. GSK PLC 4.03%
  5. GSK PLC 4.03%
  6. GSK PLC 4.03%
  7. GSK PLC 4.03%
  8. GSK PLC 4.03%
  9. GSK PLC 4.03%
  10. GSK PLC 4.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMURX % Rank
Stocks 		96.68% 0.10% 108.46% 80.41%
Cash 		3.31% -81.12% 99.90% 12.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 31.96%
Other 		0.00% -12.19% 3.61% 56.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 36.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 29.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMURX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.30% 0.00% 36.14% 6.32%
Consumer Defense 		12.78% 0.00% 23.04% 30.53%
Industrials 		12.69% 2.47% 34.57% 84.21%
Healthcare 		10.60% 0.00% 28.53% 62.11%
Technology 		10.00% 0.00% 27.53% 38.95%
Communication Services 		9.23% 0.00% 11.10% 4.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.74% 0.00% 37.84% 73.68%
Energy 		7.85% 0.00% 73.53% 13.68%
Basic Materials 		4.14% 0.00% 19.84% 85.26%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 15.55% 48.42%
Real Estate 		0.81% 0.00% 12.81% 63.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMURX % Rank
Non US 		94.38% 0.00% 106.03% 72.16%
US 		2.30% 0.00% 95.38% 23.71%

FMURX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.58% 0.07% 5.71% 23.71%
Management Fee 0.88% 0.06% 1.19% 67.01%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 69.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FMURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

FMURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.03% 1.68% 184.00% 55.56%

FMURX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMURX Category Low Category High FMURX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.98% 0.00% 6.40% 17.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMURX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMURX Category Low Category High FMURX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.21% -1.72% 4.23% 30.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMURX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FMURX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Katrina Dudley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2007

15.42

15.4%

Katrina Dudley is co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual European mutual funds. She has been a manager of these funds for the past 10 years and has been a member of the Mutual Series team for 14 years. Ms. Dudley has an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business, a B.A. of Laws and a B.A. in Commerce from Bond University, and an Associate of Science degree from the University of the People. She is a CFA charterholder.

Mandana Hormozi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Mandana Hormozi, MBA is a research analyst and portfolio manager for Franklin Mutual Series. She co-leads Franklin Mutual European Fund. Her global research responsibilities include media and telecommunications. Prior to joining Franklin Mutual Series in 2003, she worked in the equity research department at Lazard Freres. Previously, she was an economic research analyst at Mitsubishi Bank. Ms. Hormozi earned a B.A. from Columbia Univ. and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Todd Ostrow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Mr. Ostrow has joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×