Katrina Dudley is co-lead portfolio manager of the Franklin Mutual European mutual funds. She has been a manager of these funds for the past 10 years and has been a member of the Mutual Series team for 14 years. Ms. Dudley has an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business, a B.A. of Laws and a B.A. in Commerce from Bond University, and an Associate of Science degree from the University of the People. She is a CFA charterholder.