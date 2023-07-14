The Fund generally invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of equity securities of companies located throughout the world, including the United States, that have a history of earning a high return on their invested capital relative to their cost of capital and that have positive growth in operating cash flow. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies across all market capitalizations. Equity securities include, among others, common stocks, depositary receipts, master limited partnerships, real estate investment trusts, warrants, and rights. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities issued by companies in emerging markets as determined by the Fund's Subadvisor, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., when it believes those securities represent attractive investment opportunities. Securities held by the Fund may be denominated in both U.S. and non-U.S. currencies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest a significant amount (ranging from 20% to 60%) of its net assets in foreign securities. Generally, an issuer is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer’s “country of risk,” as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. The Fund will normally invest in companies in at least three countries outside of the United States. The Fund does not have any explicit limits on the weighting within any individual country or sector.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor invests primarily in companies that generate increasing levels of free cash flow and, in the view of the Subadvisor, allocate free cash flow effectively to grow the value of the company. Free cash flow is the cash generated by a company’s operations, minus cash, taxes paid and all planned capital expenditures.

The security selection process focuses on free-cash-flow analytics as opposed to traditional accounting-based metrics. The Subadvisor seeks to identify companies with a consistent, straightforward ability to both generate free cash flow and to reinvest it in a way that generates a return on investment that is greater than the firm's cost of capital.

Using both quantitative and qualitative processes, material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors are identified, monitored and managed by the Subadvisor. Prior to acquiring investments on behalf of the Fund, the Subadvisor conducts fundamental analysis on each potential investment in order to assess the ESG risk and opportunities the Subadvisor believes it will face with regards to both cash flows and potential valuation. Material ESG factors vary by company and industry, but include issues such as carbon emissions, waste management, diversity, human capital management and executive compensation. Of these, the Subadvisor pays particular attention to factors relating to climate change and corporate governance. This information is taken into account by the Subadvisor in making investment decisions. Specialist external data providers may also be used by the Subadvisor where relevant. Material ESG factors are monitored by the Subadvisor through review of ESG data published by the company (where relevant) or selected third-party data providers to determine whether the level of ESG risk or opportunity has changed since the Subadvisor's initial assessment. While the Subadvisor considers ESG factors in the investment decision-making process of the Fund, this does not mean that ESG considerations are the sole or foremost considerations for investment decisions.

The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security when it believes its investment objectives have been met or if the investment thesis is failing to materialize. The Subadvisor may also sell or reduce a position in a security if it sees a deterioration in fundamentals or when the security is deemed less attractive relative to another security on a return/risk basis.