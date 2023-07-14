Home
Trending ETFs

MECDX (Mutual Fund)

MECDX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay Epoch Capital Growth Fund

MECDX | Fund

$13.01

$66.9 M

0.16%

$0.02

1.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.6%

1 yr return

24.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$66.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 80.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$15,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MainStay Epoch Capital Growth Fund

MECDX | Fund

$13.01

$66.9 M

0.16%

$0.02

1.36%

MECDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay Epoch Capital Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1879084
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Welhoelter

Fund Description

The Fund generally invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of equity securities of companies located throughout the world, including the United States, that have a history of earning a high return on their invested capital relative to their cost of capital and that have positive growth in operating cash flow. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies across all market capitalizations. Equity securities include, among others, common stocks, depositary receipts, master limited partnerships, real estate investment trusts, warrants, and rights. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities issued by companies in emerging markets as determined by the Fund's Subadvisor, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., when it believes those securities represent attractive investment opportunities. Securities held by the Fund may be denominated in both U.S. and non-U.S. currencies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest a significant amount (ranging from 20% to 60%) of its net assets in foreign securities. Generally, an issuer is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer’s “country of risk,” as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. The Fund will normally invest in companies in at least three countries outside of the United States. The Fund does not have any explicit limits on the weighting within any individual country or sector.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor invests primarily in companies that generate increasing levels of free cash flow and, in the view of the Subadvisor, allocate free cash flow effectively to grow the value of the company. Free cash flow is the cash generated by a company’s operations, minus cash, taxes paid and all planned capital expenditures.

The security selection process focuses on free-cash-flow analytics as opposed to traditional accounting-based metrics. The Subadvisor seeks to identify companies with a consistent, straightforward ability to both generate free cash flow and to reinvest it in a way that generates a return on investment that is greater than the firm's cost of capital.

Using both quantitative and qualitative processes, material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors are identified, monitored and managed by the Subadvisor. Prior to acquiring investments on behalf of the Fund, the Subadvisor conducts fundamental analysis on each potential investment in order to assess the ESG risk and opportunities the Subadvisor believes it will face with regards to both cash flows and potential valuation. Material ESG factors vary by company and industry, but include issues such as carbon emissions, waste management, diversity, human capital management and executive compensation. Of these, the Subadvisor pays particular attention to factors relating to climate change and corporate governance. This information is taken into account by the Subadvisor in making investment decisions. Specialist external data providers may also be used by the Subadvisor where relevant. Material ESG factors are monitored by the Subadvisor through review of ESG data published by the company (where relevant) or selected third-party data providers to determine whether the level of ESG risk or opportunity has changed since the Subadvisor's initial assessment. While the Subadvisor considers ESG factors in the investment decision-making process of the Fund, this does not mean that ESG considerations are the sole or foremost considerations for investment decisions.

The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security when it believes its investment objectives have been met or if the investment thesis is failing to materialize. The Subadvisor may also sell or reduce a position in a security if it sees a deterioration in fundamentals or when the security is deemed less attractive relative to another security on a return/risk basis.

MECDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MECDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.6% -35.6% 29.2% 21.25%
1 Yr 24.5% 17.3% 252.4% 36.02%
3 Yr -2.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 17.40%
5 Yr -0.4%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MECDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -24.3% 957.1% 67.85%
2021 -1.7% -38.3% 47.1% 51.58%
2020 2.4% -54.2% 0.6% 54.64%
2019 5.0% -76.0% 54.1% 26.65%
2018 -3.3% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MECDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.6% -35.6% 29.2% 21.81%
1 Yr 24.5% 11.4% 252.4% 58.98%
3 Yr -2.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 26.89%
5 Yr -0.4%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MECDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -24.3% 957.1% 67.85%
2021 -1.7% -33.1% 47.1% 51.96%
2020 2.4% -44.4% 1.8% 68.51%
2019 5.0% -6.5% 54.1% 25.18%
2018 -3.3% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MECDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MECDX Category Low Category High MECDX % Rank
Net Assets 66.9 M 199 K 133 B 79.17%
Number of Holdings 122 1 9075 27.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.8 M -18 M 37.6 B 84.25%
Weighting of Top 10 17.67% 9.1% 100.0% 92.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 2.08%
  2. Eli Lilly and Co 2.08%
  3. Ferguson PLC 1.98%
  4. Ferguson PLC 1.98%
  5. Ferguson PLC 1.98%
  6. Ferguson PLC 1.98%
  7. Ferguson PLC 1.98%
  8. Ferguson PLC 1.98%
  9. Ferguson PLC 1.98%
  10. Ferguson PLC 1.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MECDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.46% 61.84% 125.47% 43.50%
Cash 		0.54% -174.70% 23.12% 50.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 61.89%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 65.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 57.27%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 59.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MECDX % Rank
Healthcare 		21.58% 0.00% 35.42% 6.17%
Technology 		20.51% 0.00% 49.87% 30.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.08% 0.00% 40.94% 36.23%
Financial Services 		13.27% 0.00% 38.42% 71.81%
Industrials 		12.85% 0.00% 44.06% 23.13%
Consumer Defense 		7.56% 0.00% 73.28% 34.47%
Communication Services 		7.30% 0.00% 57.66% 80.84%
Real Estate 		0.43% 0.00% 39.48% 73.02%
Basic Materials 		0.42% 0.00% 38.60% 75.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 86.78%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 84.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MECDX % Rank
US 		63.52% 0.13% 103.82% 39.54%
Non US 		35.94% 0.58% 99.46% 57.71%

MECDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MECDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.01% 44.27% 52.57%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 59.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 36.81%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

MECDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.50% 5.75% 55.20%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MECDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MECDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 80.00% 0.00% 395.00% 57.11%

MECDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MECDX Category Low Category High MECDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.16% 0.00% 3.26% 56.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MECDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MECDX Category Low Category High MECDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.08% -4.27% 12.65% 75.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MECDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

MECDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Welhoelter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Mike is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Epoch Investment Partners. He is also Chief Risk Officer. Mike is responsible for integrating risk management into the investment process. Prior to joining Epoch in 2005, he was a director and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Columbia Management Group, Inc. Before that, Mike was at Credit Suisse Asset Management Group (“CSAM”), where he was a portfolio manager in the Structured Equity group. Before joining CSAM, he was a portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst at Chancellor/LGT Asset Management.

William Priest

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Mr. William Priest is a Co-Founder and serves as Chief Executive Officer, Portfolio Manager & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Epoch Investment Partners. Prior to cofounding Epoch in 2004 with David Pearl, Tim Taussig and Phil Clark, Bill was a Co-Managing Partner and portfolio manager at Steinberg Priest & Sloane Capital Management, LLC for three years. Before joining Steinberg

Steven Bleiberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Steven is a portfolio manager and is involved with the design and development of investment strategies. He is also a contributor to Epoch's thought leadership. Prior to joining Epoch in 2014, Steven served as a portfolio manager at Legg Mason responsible for managing $7.5B in various asset allocation-based funds including Target Risk, Target Date and Dynamic Risk Management. Prior to that, he was the head of investment strategy at Citigroup Asset Management and a portfolio manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management.

David Siino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2016

5.69

5.7%

David is a portfolio manager and senior equity research analyst. Prior to joining Epoch in 2007, he was a research analyst with Gabelli & Company where he was responsible for covering the financial services sector, overseeing the automotive sector research team and making buy/sell recommendations for the Gabelli mutual funds. Before joining Gabelli & Company, David was an assistant research director for Barron's Business and Financial Weekly. David holds a BA from Hofstra University and an MBA from Baruch College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

