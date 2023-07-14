Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.0%
1 yr return
23.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$66.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.7%
Expense Ratio 2.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 80.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund generally invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of equity securities of companies located throughout the world, including the United States, that have a history of earning a high return on their invested capital relative to their cost of capital and that have positive growth in operating cash flow. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies across all market capitalizations. Equity securities include, among others, common stocks, depositary receipts, master limited partnerships, real estate investment trusts, warrants, and rights. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities issued by companies in emerging markets as determined by the Fund's Subadvisor, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., when it believes those securities represent attractive investment opportunities. Securities held by the Fund may be denominated in both U.S. and non-U.S. currencies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest a significant amount (ranging from 20% to 60%) of its net assets in foreign securities. Generally, an issuer is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer’s “country of risk,” as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. The Fund will normally invest in companies in at least three countries outside of the United States. The Fund does not have any explicit limits on the weighting within any individual country or sector.
Investment Process: The Subadvisor invests primarily in companies that generate increasing levels of free cash flow and, in the view of the Subadvisor, allocate free cash flow effectively to grow the value of the company. Free cash flow is the cash generated by a company’s operations, minus cash, taxes paid and all planned capital expenditures.
The security selection process focuses on free-cash-flow analytics as opposed to traditional accounting-based metrics. The Subadvisor seeks to identify companies with a consistent, straightforward ability to both generate free cash flow and to reinvest it in a way that generates a return on investment that is greater than the firm's cost of capital.
Using both quantitative and qualitative processes, material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors are identified, monitored and managed by the Subadvisor. Prior to acquiring investments on behalf of the Fund, the Subadvisor conducts fundamental analysis on each potential investment in order to assess the ESG risk and opportunities the Subadvisor believes it will face with regards to both cash flows and potential valuation. Material ESG factors vary by company and industry, but include issues such as carbon emissions, waste management, diversity, human capital management and executive compensation. Of these, the Subadvisor pays particular attention to factors relating to climate change and corporate governance. This information is taken into account by the Subadvisor in making investment decisions. Specialist external data providers may also be used by the Subadvisor where relevant. Material ESG factors are monitored by the Subadvisor through review of ESG data published by the company (where relevant) or selected third-party data providers to determine whether the level of ESG risk or opportunity has changed since the Subadvisor's initial assessment. While the Subadvisor considers ESG factors in the investment decision-making process of the Fund, this does not mean that ESG considerations are the sole or foremost considerations for investment decisions.
The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security when it believes its investment objectives have been met or if the investment thesis is failing to materialize. The Subadvisor may also sell or reduce a position in a security if it sees a deterioration in fundamentals or when the security is deemed less attractive relative to another security on a return/risk basis.
|Period
|MECEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|26.62%
|1 Yr
|23.4%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|38.86%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|22.87%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MECEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|70.92%
|2021
|-2.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|52.59%
|2020
|2.0%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|56.26%
|2019
|4.9%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|29.72%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|MECEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|27.40%
|1 Yr
|23.4%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|38.18%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|21.41%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MECEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|70.92%
|2021
|-2.8%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|52.97%
|2020
|2.0%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|70.79%
|2019
|4.9%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|29.28%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|MECEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MECEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|66.9 M
|199 K
|133 B
|79.06%
|Number of Holdings
|122
|1
|9075
|27.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.8 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|84.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.67%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|92.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MECEX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.46%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|43.28%
|Cash
|0.54%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|50.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|38.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|46.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|30.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|34.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MECEX % Rank
|Healthcare
|21.58%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|6.06%
|Technology
|20.51%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|30.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.08%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|36.12%
|Financial Services
|13.27%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|71.70%
|Industrials
|12.85%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|23.02%
|Consumer Defense
|7.56%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|34.14%
|Communication Services
|7.30%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|80.73%
|Real Estate
|0.43%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|72.91%
|Basic Materials
|0.42%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|75.22%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|80.29%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|76.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MECEX % Rank
|US
|63.52%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|39.43%
|Non US
|35.94%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|57.60%
|MECEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.34%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|15.51%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|56.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|83.81%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|MECEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|35.00%
|MECEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MECEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|80.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|55.62%
|MECEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MECEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|30.53%
|MECEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MECEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MECEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.09%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|96.25%
|MECEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.625
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Mike is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Epoch Investment Partners. He is also Chief Risk Officer. Mike is responsible for integrating risk management into the investment process. Prior to joining Epoch in 2005, he was a director and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Columbia Management Group, Inc. Before that, Mike was at Credit Suisse Asset Management Group (“CSAM”), where he was a portfolio manager in the Structured Equity group. Before joining CSAM, he was a portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst at Chancellor/LGT Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Mr. William Priest is a Co-Founder and serves as Chief Executive Officer, Portfolio Manager & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Epoch Investment Partners. Prior to cofounding Epoch in 2004 with David Pearl, Tim Taussig and Phil Clark, Bill was a Co-Managing Partner and portfolio manager at Steinberg Priest & Sloane Capital Management, LLC for three years. Before joining Steinberg
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Steven is a portfolio manager and is involved with the design and development of investment strategies. He is also a contributor to Epoch's thought leadership. Prior to joining Epoch in 2014, Steven served as a portfolio manager at Legg Mason responsible for managing $7.5B in various asset allocation-based funds including Target Risk, Target Date and Dynamic Risk Management. Prior to that, he was the head of investment strategy at Citigroup Asset Management and a portfolio manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2016
5.69
5.7%
David is a portfolio manager and senior equity research analyst. Prior to joining Epoch in 2007, he was a research analyst with Gabelli & Company where he was responsible for covering the financial services sector, overseeing the automotive sector research team and making buy/sell recommendations for the Gabelli mutual funds. Before joining Gabelli & Company, David was an assistant research director for Barron's Business and Financial Weekly. David holds a BA from Hofstra University and an MBA from Baruch College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
