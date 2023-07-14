Home
Trending ETFs

MDVNX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$370 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MDVNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Diversified Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Oct 15, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Kirby

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The Fund invests primarily in stocks of companies that the subadvisers believe are undervalued in the marketplace. While the Fund does not limit its investments to issuers in a particular capitalization range, the subadvisers currently focus on securities of larger size companies. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks, securities convertible into stocks, and other securities, such as warrants and stock rights, whose value is based on stock prices. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in securities of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund may use futures contracts for hedging or investment purposes as a substitute for investing directly in securities. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, T. Rowe Price Associates,
Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”) and Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC (“Brandywine Global”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
Brandywine Global invests in securities that meet its value criteria, primarily, price-to-earnings, price-to-book, price momentum, and share change and quality, based on both quantitative and fundamental analysis. Brandywine Global expects to hold approximately 175 – 250 stocks under normal market conditions.
Brandywine Global invests in securities of companies that meet its value criteria based on both quantitative and fundamental analysis. Brandywine Global’s investment process begins with a valuation screen that identifies large cap stocks with favorable financial ratios. A quantitative deselection process is then applied to eliminate equities that have poor price momentum or high share issuance. Finally Brandywine Global performs a thorough fundamental analysis which seeks to identify and eliminate (de-select) companies with deteriorating fundamentals, anticipated earnings declines, or material write-offs. Brandywine Global may also consider additional factors in its selection process.
Brandywine Global typically sells a security of a company when Brandywine Global believes it is no longer a large capitalization value company, if the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, when an investment opportunity arises that Brandywine Global believes is more compelling, or in order to realize gains or limit potential losses. However, Brandywine Global may retain securities of companies that no longer meet its initial purchase criteria.
T. Rowe Price typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments, using internal research to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth. T. Rowe Price generally looks for companies with one or more of the following: an established operating history; above-average dividend yield and low price/earnings ratio relative to the Russell 1000® Value Index; a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and low stock price relative to T. Rowe Price’s view of the
company’s underlying value as measured by assets, cash flow, or business franchises. T. Rowe Price generally seeks investments in large-capitalization companies and the yield of the portion of the Fund managed by T. Rowe Price is expected to normally exceed the yield of the Russell 1000 Value Index. T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, each of Brandywine Global and T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria described above, when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, Brandywine Global or T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).
Read More

MDVNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDVNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -13.6% 215.2% 73.61%
1 Yr -2.9% -58.6% 197.5% 89.61%
3 Yr 4.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 68.11%
5 Yr -2.9%* -15.3% 29.4% 80.88%
10 Yr -1.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 84.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDVNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -65.1% 22.3% 65.77%
2021 6.5% -25.3% 25.5% 63.85%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 70.09%
2019 4.1% -9.2% 10.4% 62.75%
2018 -5.1% -9.4% 3.1% 87.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDVNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -13.6% 215.2% 70.53%
1 Yr -2.9% -58.6% 197.5% 89.83%
3 Yr 4.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 68.44%
5 Yr -2.9%* -15.1% 32.0% 86.28%
10 Yr 3.3%* -4.7% 19.9% 71.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDVNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -65.1% 22.3% 65.77%
2021 6.5% -25.3% 25.5% 63.85%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 70.00%
2019 4.1% -9.2% 10.4% 62.93%
2018 -5.1% -8.9% 3.3% 92.27%

NAV & Total Return History

MDVNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MDVNX Category Low Category High MDVNX % Rank
Net Assets 370 M 1 M 151 B 68.70%
Number of Holdings 243 2 1727 6.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 93.9 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 71.43%
Weighting of Top 10 24.55% 5.0% 99.2% 67.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Anthem Inc 3.09%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MDVNX % Rank
Stocks 		98.26% 28.02% 125.26% 50.41%
Cash 		1.44% -88.20% 71.98% 52.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.17% 0.00% 3.66% 3.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 12.57% 10.76%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 34.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 36.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDVNX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.05% 0.00% 58.05% 13.20%
Healthcare 		19.95% 0.00% 30.08% 19.39%
Industrials 		10.06% 0.00% 42.76% 66.67%
Technology 		9.20% 0.00% 54.02% 64.69%
Consumer Defense 		7.32% 0.00% 34.10% 67.57%
Energy 		6.95% 0.00% 54.00% 64.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.88% 0.00% 22.74% 35.89%
Utilities 		6.87% 0.00% 27.04% 18.81%
Basic Materials 		3.99% 0.00% 21.69% 33.58%
Communication Services 		3.23% 0.00% 26.58% 79.46%
Real Estate 		1.49% 0.00% 90.54% 68.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDVNX % Rank
US 		93.51% 24.51% 121.23% 50.99%
Non US 		4.75% 0.00% 41.42% 45.73%

MDVNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MDVNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.04% 45.41% 26.11%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 35.59%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 67.09%
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.50% 80.56%

Sales Fees

MDVNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% 38.97%

Trading Fees

MDVNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MDVNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 0.00% 488.00% 72.60%

MDVNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MDVNX Category Low Category High MDVNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.70% 0.00% 41.90% 72.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MDVNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MDVNX Category Low Category High MDVNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.14% -1.51% 4.28% 62.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MDVNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MDVNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Kirby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 11, 2010

12.39

12.4%

Joe is the lead portfolio manager for the Diversified Large Cap Value Equity strategy. He serves as a portfolio manager and securities analyst on the Diversified Value Equity team. Joe contributes to the quantitative and fundamental analysis of securities for the Diversified Value Equity portfolios by consistently applying Brandywine Global's disciplined management exclusionary process. Since joining the Firm and Diversified Team in 1994, Joe has been involved in each aspect of the portfolio process, including leading the trading efforts for all Diversified portfolios from 1997 through 2000. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, he was with CoreStates Financial Corporation as an auditor (1992-1994). Joe earned a B.S. in Finance from DeSales University.

Henry Otto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 11, 2010

12.39

12.4%

Henry is the founder and co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in 1988, he was with Dimensional Fund Advisors, Inc., where he managed and traded small cap portfolios and developed computer systems to structure portfolios and analyze performance (1984-1987), and the Chicago Board of Trade as a financial economist developing financial-based futures and options (1982-1984). He earned both an M.B.A. in Finance and Economics and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago. Henry is a member of the Firm's Executive Board.

Steven Tonkovich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 11, 2010

12.39

12.4%

Steve M. Tonkovich is a portfolio manager. Mr. Tonkovich, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Brandywine Global, is co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. He plays an integral role in the team’s continual refinement of the Diversified Value Equity investment process and the firm’s ongoing research into value investing. Prior to joining the firm in 1989, he was with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as a research analyst in the Finance Department (1987 – 1989); and the Moore School of Electrical Engineering of the University of Pennsylvania as a research assistant (1986 – 1987). Mr. Tonkovich is a member of the firm’s Executive Board.

John Linehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 21, 2017

4.69

4.7%

John Linehan is the portfolio manager for the Equity Income Strategy and co-portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Value Strategy for T. Rowe Price. In addition, he is the chief investment officer of Equity and a member of the firm's US Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. Mr. Linehan is Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee at T. Rowe. He is a large-cap value portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division and also co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Institutional Large-Cap Value Strategy. From February 2010 to June 2014, Mr. Linehan was head of U.S. Equity and chairman of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. He is a member of the firm's U.S. Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. He earned a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was the Henry Ford II Scholar, an Arjay Miller Scholar, and the winner of the Alexander A. Robichek Award in finance. Mr. Linehan is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

