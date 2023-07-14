Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund invests primarily in stocks of companies that the subadvisers believe are undervalued in the marketplace. While the Fund does not limit its investments to issuers in a particular capitalization range, the subadvisers currently focus on securities of larger size companies. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks, securities convertible into stocks, and other securities, such as warrants and stock rights, whose value is based on stock prices. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in securities of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities. The Fund may use futures contracts for hedging or investment purposes as a substitute for investing directly in securities. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund is managed by two subadvisers, T. Rowe Price Associates,

Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”) and Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC (“Brandywine Global”), each being responsible for a portion of the portfolio, although they may manage different amounts of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

Brandywine Global invests in securities that meet its value criteria, primarily, price-to-earnings, price-to-book, price momentum, and share change and quality, based on both quantitative and fundamental analysis. Brandywine Global expects to hold approximately 175 – 250 stocks under normal market conditions.

Brandywine Global invests in securities of companies that meet its value criteria based on both quantitative and fundamental analysis. Brandywine Global’s investment process begins with a valuation screen that identifies large cap stocks with favorable financial ratios. A quantitative deselection process is then applied to eliminate equities that have poor price momentum or high share issuance. Finally Brandywine Global performs a thorough fundamental analysis which seeks to identify and eliminate (de-select) companies with deteriorating fundamentals, anticipated earnings declines, or material write-offs. Brandywine Global may also consider additional factors in its selection process.

Brandywine Global typically sells a security of a company when Brandywine Global believes it is no longer a large capitalization value company, if the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, when an investment opportunity arises that Brandywine Global believes is more compelling, or in order to realize gains or limit potential losses. However, Brandywine Global may retain securities of companies that no longer meet its initial purchase criteria.

T. Rowe Price typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments, using internal research to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth. T. Rowe Price generally looks for companies with one or more of the following: an established operating history; above-average dividend yield and low price/earnings ratio relative to the Russell 1000 ® Value Index; a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and low stock price relative to T. Rowe Price’s view of the

company’s underlying value as measured by assets, cash flow, or business franchises. T. Rowe Price generally seeks investments in large-capitalization companies and the yield of the portion of the Fund managed by T. Rowe Price is expected to normally exceed the yield of the Russell 1000 Value Index. T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, each of Brandywine Global and T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria described above, when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, Brandywine Global or T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).