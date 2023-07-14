Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
-2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$370 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.6%
Expense Ratio 0.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MDDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|70.97%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|88.71%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|67.25%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|80.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|21.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|MDDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|64.43%
|2021
|6.5%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|64.97%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|68.76%
|2019
|4.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|62.20%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|87.34%
|Period
|MDDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|67.80%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|88.84%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|67.65%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|85.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|19.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|MDDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|64.43%
|2021
|6.5%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|64.97%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|68.67%
|2019
|4.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|62.57%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|92.09%
|MDDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDDIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|370 M
|1 M
|151 B
|68.86%
|Number of Holdings
|243
|2
|1727
|6.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|93.9 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|71.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.55%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|67.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDDIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.26%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|50.57%
|Cash
|1.44%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|52.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.17%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|3.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.13%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|10.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|34.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|36.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDDIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.05%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|13.37%
|Healthcare
|19.95%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|19.55%
|Industrials
|10.06%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|66.83%
|Technology
|9.20%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|64.85%
|Consumer Defense
|7.32%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|67.74%
|Energy
|6.95%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|64.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.88%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|36.06%
|Utilities
|6.87%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|18.98%
|Basic Materials
|3.99%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|33.75%
|Communication Services
|3.23%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|79.62%
|Real Estate
|1.49%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|68.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDDIX % Rank
|US
|93.51%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|51.15%
|Non US
|4.75%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|45.89%
|MDDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|82.70%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|35.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MDDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MDDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MDDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|72.80%
|MDDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDDIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.30%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|72.26%
|MDDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MDDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDDIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.84%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|21.27%
|MDDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.852
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.420
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.046
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2010
12.39
12.4%
Joe is the lead portfolio manager for the Diversified Large Cap Value Equity strategy. He serves as a portfolio manager and securities analyst on the Diversified Value Equity team. Joe contributes to the quantitative and fundamental analysis of securities for the Diversified Value Equity portfolios by consistently applying Brandywine Global's disciplined management exclusionary process. Since joining the Firm and Diversified Team in 1994, Joe has been involved in each aspect of the portfolio process, including leading the trading efforts for all Diversified portfolios from 1997 through 2000. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, he was with CoreStates Financial Corporation as an auditor (1992-1994). Joe earned a B.S. in Finance from DeSales University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2010
12.39
12.4%
Henry is the founder and co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in 1988, he was with Dimensional Fund Advisors, Inc., where he managed and traded small cap portfolios and developed computer systems to structure portfolios and analyze performance (1984-1987), and the Chicago Board of Trade as a financial economist developing financial-based futures and options (1982-1984). He earned both an M.B.A. in Finance and Economics and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago. Henry is a member of the Firm's Executive Board.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2010
12.39
12.4%
Steve M. Tonkovich is a portfolio manager. Mr. Tonkovich, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Brandywine Global, is co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. He plays an integral role in the team’s continual refinement of the Diversified Value Equity investment process and the firm’s ongoing research into value investing. Prior to joining the firm in 1989, he was with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as a research analyst in the Finance Department (1987 – 1989); and the Moore School of Electrical Engineering of the University of Pennsylvania as a research assistant (1986 – 1987). Mr. Tonkovich is a member of the firm’s Executive Board.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 21, 2017
4.69
4.7%
John Linehan is the portfolio manager for the Equity Income Strategy and co-portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Value Strategy for T. Rowe Price. In addition, he is the chief investment officer of Equity and a member of the firm's US Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. Mr. Linehan is Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee at T. Rowe. He is a large-cap value portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division and also co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Institutional Large-Cap Value Strategy. From February 2010 to June 2014, Mr. Linehan was head of U.S. Equity and chairman of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. He is a member of the firm's U.S. Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. He earned a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was the Henry Ford II Scholar, an Arjay Miller Scholar, and the winner of the Alexander A. Robichek Award in finance. Mr. Linehan is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
