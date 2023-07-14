Home
Trending ETFs

MFS International Diversification Fund

mutual fund
MDIZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.92 -0.04 -0.17%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MDIJX) Primary Retirement (MDIKX) A (MDIDX) B (MDIFX) C (MDIGX) Retirement (MDIOX) Retirement (MDIHX) Retirement (MDITX) Retirement (MDIZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

Net Assets

$34.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

99.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MDIZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS International Diversification Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Camille Lee

Fund Description

The fund is designed to provide diversification within the international asset class by investing the majority of its assets in other mutual funds advised by MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser), referred to as underlying funds. The underlying funds are selected based on underlying fund classifications, historical risk, performance, and other factors. MFS seeks to diversify the fund’s investments in terms of market capitalization (by including large, mid, and/or small cap underlying funds), by style (by including both growth and value underlying funds), and by geography (by including developed and emerging market underlying funds). MFS normally invests each underlying fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of an underlying fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

As of September 1, 2022, the fund’s target allocation among underlying funds was:

MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund 17.5 %
MFS International Growth Fund 15 %
MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund 15 %
MFS International Large Cap Value Fund 15 %
MFS International New Discovery Fund 10 %
MFS Research International Fund 27.5 %
Read More

MDIZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% 2.1% 19.2% 47.32%
1 Yr 16.1% -20.6% 27.8% 65.21%
3 Yr 3.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 55.44%
5 Yr 2.7%* -9.9% 60.9% 18.30%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 9.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -43.6% 71.3% 69.77%
2021 2.4% -15.4% 9.4% 50.88%
2020 4.3% -10.4% 121.9% 23.68%
2019 5.3% -0.5% 8.5% 22.95%
2018 -2.9% -13.0% -0.7% 9.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MDIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -16.4% 19.2% 47.18%
1 Yr 16.1% -27.2% 27.8% 60.85%
3 Yr 3.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 54.55%
5 Yr 3.3%* -9.9% 60.9% 14.83%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% 9.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MDIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -43.6% 71.3% 69.77%
2021 2.4% -15.4% 9.4% 50.88%
2020 4.3% -10.4% 121.9% 23.68%
2019 5.3% -0.5% 8.5% 22.95%
2018 -2.3% -13.0% -0.7% 3.66%

NAV & Total Return History

MDIZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MDIZX Category Low Category High MDIZX % Rank
Net Assets 34.6 B 1.02 M 369 B 3.22%
Number of Holdings 7 1 10801 97.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.5 B 0 34.5 B 0.71%
Weighting of Top 10 99.75% 1.9% 101.9% 2.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MFS Research International R6 27.41%
  2. MFS Emerging Markets Equity R6 17.40%
  3. MFS International Growth R6 15.06%
  4. MFS International Large Cap Value R6 15.00%
  5. MFS International Intrinsic Value R6 14.91%
  6. MFS International New Discovery R6 9.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MDIZX % Rank
Stocks 		97.69% 0.00% 122.60% 57.61%
Cash 		2.32% -65.15% 100.00% 36.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 33.99%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 57.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 28.07%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 36.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDIZX % Rank
Financial Services 		15.54% 0.00% 47.75% 75.54%
Industrials 		15.19% 5.17% 99.49% 41.73%
Consumer Defense 		13.89% 0.00% 32.29% 10.94%
Technology 		13.65% 0.00% 36.32% 29.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.95% 0.00% 36.36% 60.58%
Basic Materials 		9.95% 0.00% 23.86% 15.54%
Healthcare 		8.72% 0.00% 21.01% 85.18%
Communication Services 		5.97% 0.00% 21.69% 50.07%
Energy 		2.88% 0.00% 16.89% 81.44%
Utilities 		2.35% 0.00% 13.68% 60.58%
Real Estate 		1.93% 0.00% 14.59% 49.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MDIZX % Rank
Non US 		93.42% 0.00% 124.02% 67.28%
US 		4.27% -7.71% 68.98% 23.27%

MDIZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MDIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% 0.02% 26.51% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 1.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

MDIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MDIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MDIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 2.00% 247.00% 12.06%

MDIZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MDIZX Category Low Category High MDIZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.69% 0.00% 13.15% 67.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MDIZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MDIZX Category Low Category High MDIZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -0.93% 6.38% 81.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MDIZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MDIZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Camille Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Investment Officer *Institutional Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Institutional Portfolio Manager, participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Assesses portfolio risk, customizes portfolios to client objectives and guidelines, and manages daily cash flows. Communicates investment policy, strategy, and positioning. *Joined MFS in 2000. *Previous experience includes 3 years as Research Analyst at SG Cowen Securities Corporation; 8 years as Research Analyst and Associate Analyst at Alex Brown. *Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston. *University of Virginia, MBA *University of Virginia, BA

Nicholas Paul

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Nicholas J. Paul, CFA - Investment Officer - Institutional Portfolio Manager - As an Institutional Portfolio Manager, participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Assesses portfolio risk, customizes portfolios to client objectives and guidelines, and manages daily cash flows. Communicates investment policy, strategy, and positioning. - Joined MFS in 2010; previous positions include Investment Product Specialist. - Previous experience includes 9 years as an Investment Product Manager and Consultant at Putnam Investments. - Serves as a member of the US Equity Growth team - Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston - Boston College, Master of Business Administration, honors, Beta Gamma Sigma - West Virginia University, Bachelor of Arts

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

