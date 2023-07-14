Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.1%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$34.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
99.8%
Expense Ratio 0.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund is designed to provide diversification within the international asset class by investing the majority of its assets in other mutual funds advised by MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser), referred to as underlying funds. The underlying funds are selected based on underlying fund classifications, historical risk, performance, and other factors. MFS seeks to diversify the fund’s investments in terms of market capitalization (by including large, mid, and/or small cap underlying funds), by style (by including both growth and value underlying funds), and by geography (by including developed and emerging market underlying funds). MFS normally invests each underlying fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of an underlying fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
As of September 1, 2022, the fund’s target allocation among underlying funds was:
|MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|17.5
|%
|MFS International Growth Fund
|15
|%
|MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund
|15
|%
|MFS International Large Cap Value Fund
|15
|%
|MFS International New Discovery Fund
|10
|%
|MFS Research International Fund
|27.5
|%
|Period
|MDITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.1%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|48.31%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|65.49%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|55.74%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|18.62%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|5.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|MDITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|69.63%
|2021
|2.4%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|50.59%
|2020
|4.3%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|23.98%
|2019
|5.3%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|22.47%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|9.58%
|Period
|MDITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.1%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|48.16%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|61.13%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|54.85%
|5 Yr
|3.3%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|15.83%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|4.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|MDITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|69.63%
|2021
|2.4%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|50.59%
|2020
|4.3%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|23.98%
|2019
|5.3%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|22.47%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|4.01%
|MDITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDITX % Rank
|Net Assets
|34.6 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|3.78%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|1
|10801
|98.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|34.5 B
|0
|34.5 B
|1.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.75%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|3.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDITX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.69%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|58.17%
|Cash
|2.32%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|37.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|80.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|87.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|78.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|80.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDITX % Rank
|Financial Services
|15.54%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|76.12%
|Industrials
|15.19%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|42.30%
|Consumer Defense
|13.89%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|11.51%
|Technology
|13.65%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|30.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.95%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|61.15%
|Basic Materials
|9.95%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|16.12%
|Healthcare
|8.72%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|85.76%
|Communication Services
|5.97%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|50.65%
|Energy
|2.88%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|82.01%
|Utilities
|2.35%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|61.15%
|Real Estate
|1.93%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|50.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MDITX % Rank
|Non US
|93.42%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|67.84%
|US
|4.27%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|23.98%
|MDITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.11%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|94.36%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|2.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.92%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MDITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MDITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MDITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|12.86%
|MDITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDITX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.59%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|92.02%
|MDITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MDITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MDITX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.77%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|82.71%
|MDITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.524
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.416
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.345
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Investment Officer *Institutional Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Institutional Portfolio Manager, participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Assesses portfolio risk, customizes portfolios to client objectives and guidelines, and manages daily cash flows. Communicates investment policy, strategy, and positioning. *Joined MFS in 2000. *Previous experience includes 3 years as Research Analyst at SG Cowen Securities Corporation; 8 years as Research Analyst and Associate Analyst at Alex Brown. *Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston. *University of Virginia, MBA *University of Virginia, BA
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Nicholas J. Paul, CFA - Investment Officer - Institutional Portfolio Manager - As an Institutional Portfolio Manager, participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Assesses portfolio risk, customizes portfolios to client objectives and guidelines, and manages daily cash flows. Communicates investment policy, strategy, and positioning. - Joined MFS in 2010; previous positions include Investment Product Specialist. - Previous experience includes 9 years as an Investment Product Manager and Consultant at Putnam Investments. - Serves as a member of the US Equity Growth team - Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston - Boston College, Master of Business Administration, honors, Beta Gamma Sigma - West Virginia University, Bachelor of Arts
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
