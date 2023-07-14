The fund is designed to provide diversification within the international asset class by investing the majority of its assets in other mutual funds advised by MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser), referred to as underlying funds. The underlying funds are selected based on underlying fund classifications, historical risk, performance, and other factors. MFS seeks to diversify the fund’s investments in terms of market capitalization (by including large, mid, and/or small cap underlying funds), by style (by including both growth and value underlying funds), and by geography (by including developed and emerging market underlying funds). MFS normally invests each underlying fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of an underlying fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

As of September 1, 2022, the fund’s target allocation among underlying funds was: