The Fund invests in equity securities issued by companies of any size or market capitalization range. While the Fund does not limit its investments to issuers within a particular capitalization range, it generally invests in large capitalization companies (as represented by the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index, which ranged from $435 million to $2.9 trillion as of December 31, 2021). The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including securities of emerging market country issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor, seeks to identify companies that are financially sound but temporarily out-of-favor, and that provide above-average potential total returns at below average valuations. The Subadvisor employs a “bottom-up” approach to investment research and seeks to capitalize on investor behavioral biases by investing in companies with an attractive combination of valuation, quality, and capital return, and by taking a long-term view. Quality can be assessed across metrics including free cash flow margin, return on invested capital and net debt to EBITDA (earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). The Subadvisor may sell stocks when the Subadvisor’s target price is achieved, the Subadvisor’s fundamental outlook with respect to the stock has changed, or in the event the Subadvisor believes more attractive investment alternatives exist. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.