MainStay WMC Value Fund

mutual fund
MMPCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.54 -0.11 -0.56%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (MUBFX) Primary C (MMPCX) A (MAPAX) B (MAPBX) Retirement (MPRRX) Retirement (MAPRX) Retirement (MMAPX) Inv (MSMIX) Retirement (MMPDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay WMC Value Fund

MMPCX | Fund

$19.54

$1.05 B

1.29%

$0.25

2.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.7%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-16.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-12.5%

Net Assets

$1.05 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MainStay WMC Value Fund

MMPCX | Fund

$19.54

$1.05 B

1.29%

$0.25

2.11%

MMPCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -16.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay WMC Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Jun 09, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    711179
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Illfelder

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity securities issued by companies of any size or market capitalization range. While the Fund does not limit its investments to issuers within a particular capitalization range, it generally invests in large capitalization companies (as represented by the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index, which ranged from $435 million to $2.9 trillion as of December 31, 2021). The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including securities of emerging market country issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor, seeks to identify companies that are financially sound but temporarily out-of-favor, and that provide above-average potential total returns at below average valuations. The Subadvisor employs a “bottom-up” approach to investment research and seeks to capitalize on investor behavioral biases by investing in companies with an attractive combination of valuation, quality, and capital return, and by taking a long-term view. Quality can be assessed across metrics including free cash flow margin, return on invested capital and net debt to EBITDA (earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). The Subadvisor may sell stocks when the Subadvisor’s target price is achieved, the Subadvisor’s fundamental outlook with respect to the stock has changed, or in the event the Subadvisor believes more attractive investment alternatives exist. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

Read More

MMPCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -13.6% 215.2% 65.84%
1 Yr -0.4% -58.6% 197.5% 78.73%
3 Yr -16.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 99.13%
5 Yr -12.5%* -15.4% 29.3% 99.10%
10 Yr -6.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 99.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -65.1% 22.3% 51.85%
2021 -25.3% -25.3% 25.5% 99.91%
2020 2.6% -8.4% 56.7% 7.79%
2019 4.5% -9.2% 10.4% 49.73%
2018 -3.8% -9.4% 3.1% 60.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -13.6% 215.2% 62.75%
1 Yr -0.4% -58.6% 197.5% 78.34%
3 Yr -16.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 99.13%
5 Yr -10.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 98.71%
10 Yr -1.3%* -4.7% 19.9% 95.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -65.1% 22.3% 51.85%
2021 -25.3% -25.3% 25.5% 99.91%
2020 2.6% -8.4% 56.7% 7.79%
2019 4.5% -9.2% 10.4% 49.73%
2018 -1.7% -8.9% 3.3% 25.98%

NAV & Total Return History

MMPCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMPCX Category Low Category High MMPCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.05 B 1 M 151 B 44.65%
Number of Holdings 69 2 1727 60.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 267 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 48.19%
Weighting of Top 10 25.95% 5.0% 99.2% 58.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.39%
  2. Apple Inc 6.71%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.81%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.73%
  5. Pfizer Inc 2.98%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.83%
  7. MainStay US Government Liquidity I 2.75%
  8. Facebook Inc A 2.65%
  9. Anthem Inc 2.54%
  10. Cisco Systems Inc 2.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMPCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.88% 28.02% 125.26% 57.88%
Cash 		2.12% -88.20% 71.98% 37.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 37.19%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 31.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 33.28%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 33.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMPCX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.64% 0.00% 30.08% 7.51%
Financial Services 		18.79% 0.00% 58.05% 57.26%
Industrials 		13.38% 0.00% 42.76% 23.76%
Technology 		11.51% 0.00% 54.02% 40.26%
Communication Services 		6.52% 0.00% 26.58% 37.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.45% 0.00% 22.74% 39.93%
Utilities 		6.16% 0.00% 27.04% 27.48%
Energy 		5.74% 0.00% 54.00% 74.34%
Real Estate 		4.93% 0.00% 90.54% 19.72%
Consumer Defense 		2.90% 0.00% 34.10% 92.00%
Basic Materials 		0.99% 0.00% 21.69% 88.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMPCX % Rank
US 		93.23% 24.51% 121.23% 52.79%
Non US 		4.65% 0.00% 41.42% 46.31%

MMPCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.11% 0.04% 45.41% 4.62%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.50% 68.54%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 88.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MMPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 47.55%

Trading Fees

MMPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 488.00% 27.01%

MMPCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMPCX Category Low Category High MMPCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.29% 0.00% 41.90% 70.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMPCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMPCX Category Low Category High MMPCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -1.51% 4.28% 98.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMPCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMPCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Illfelder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2021

1.1

1.1%

Adam H. Illfelder, CFA, is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager and joined Wellington in 2005. He has been involved in portfolio management for the equity portion of the Fund since 2017 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2008. He has 23 years of investment management experience. Mr. Illfelder earned his MBA from Northwestern University (Kellogg, 2001) and his BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania (1997). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

