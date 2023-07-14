Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.4%
1 yr return
2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.6%
Net Assets
$1.05 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.0%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests in equity securities issued by companies of any size or market capitalization range. While the Fund does not limit its investments to issuers within a particular capitalization range, it generally invests in large capitalization companies (as represented by the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index, which ranged from $435 million to $2.9 trillion as of December 31, 2021). The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including securities of emerging market country issuers. An issuer of a security is considered to be a U.S. or foreign issuer based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s Subadvisor (the “Subadvisor”), defines emerging market countries as those countries that are included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts.
Investment Process: The Subadvisor, seeks to identify companies that are financially sound but temporarily out-of-favor, and that provide above-average potential total returns at below average valuations. The Subadvisor employs a “bottom-up” approach to investment research and seeks to capitalize on investor behavioral biases by investing in companies with an attractive combination of valuation, quality, and capital return, and by taking a long-term view. Quality can be assessed across metrics including free cash flow margin, return on invested capital and net debt to EBITDA (earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). The Subadvisor may sell stocks when the Subadvisor’s target price is achieved, the Subadvisor’s fundamental outlook with respect to the stock has changed, or in the event the Subadvisor believes more attractive investment alternatives exist. The Subadvisor may give consideration to financially material environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) criteria including, but not limited to, climate mitigation and resilience, corporate culture, as well as executive compensation and senior-level succession planning. When evaluating investments for the Fund, the Subadvisor has access to proprietary ESG research to help evaluate a company’s risk and return potential. The Subadvisor believes the integration of financially material ESG factors into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the performance of a company. ESG factors are one of several factors considered when making an investment decision for the Fund. The Subadvisor has discretion to determine the materiality of as well as the level at which financially relevant ESG factors are imbedded into its overall fundamental analysis when making an investment decision. The Subadvisor also engages with management of certain companies regarding corporate governance practices as well as what it deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.
|Period
|MUBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|58.06%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|62.41%
|3 Yr
|-9.5%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|98.61%
|5 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|96.39%
|10 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|94.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|MUBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|32.80%
|2021
|-17.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|99.40%
|2020
|3.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|5.66%
|2019
|4.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|35.97%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|50.65%
|Period
|MUBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|55.05%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|61.44%
|3 Yr
|-9.5%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|98.61%
|5 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|95.12%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|81.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|MUBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|32.80%
|2021
|-17.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|99.40%
|2020
|3.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|5.66%
|2019
|4.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|35.97%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|16.20%
|MUBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MUBFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.05 B
|1 M
|151 B
|44.98%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|2
|1727
|60.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|267 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|48.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.95%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|58.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MUBFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.88%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|58.54%
|Cash
|2.12%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|37.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|77.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|74.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|75.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|76.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MUBFX % Rank
|Healthcare
|22.64%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|7.84%
|Financial Services
|18.79%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|57.59%
|Industrials
|13.38%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|24.09%
|Technology
|11.51%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|40.59%
|Communication Services
|6.52%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|38.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.45%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|40.26%
|Utilities
|6.16%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|27.81%
|Energy
|5.74%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|74.67%
|Real Estate
|4.93%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|20.05%
|Consumer Defense
|2.90%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|92.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.99%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|89.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MUBFX % Rank
|US
|93.23%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|53.12%
|Non US
|4.65%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|46.63%
|MUBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|57.93%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|69.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MUBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MUBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MUBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|28.75%
|MUBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MUBFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.72%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|91.00%
|MUBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MUBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MUBFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.61%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|86.19%
|MUBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 02, 2019
|$3.610
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2017
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2016
|$0.571
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2015
|$0.512
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2014
|$0.789
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.552
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.475
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.443
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.024
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$0.313
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2009
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2009
|$0.257
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 11, 2008
|$0.383
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2007
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2006
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2005
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2001
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2000
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 1999
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2021
1.1
1.1%
Adam H. Illfelder, CFA, is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager and joined Wellington in 2005. He has been involved in portfolio management for the equity portion of the Fund since 2017 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2008. He has 23 years of investment management experience. Mr. Illfelder earned his MBA from Northwestern University (Kellogg, 2001) and his BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania (1997). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
