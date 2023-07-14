Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.9%
1 yr return
-3.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$6.52 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.5%
Expense Ratio 2.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 111.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in corporate debt (or fixed income) securities and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such securities. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests substantially all of its assets in debt securities rated investment grade at the time of purchase or determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. However, the Fund may at times hold below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds) if the Fund purchased securities that were considered investment grade at their time of purchase and such securities subsequently are downgraded. The Fund may invest in:
·corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers; and
·corporate debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other types of fixed income instruments, including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may also invest in structured securities and other hybrid instruments, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).
The Fund does not have any maturity or duration restrictions and may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. The duration of a security takes into account
the pattern of all expected payments of interest and principal on the security over time, including how these payments are affected by changes in interest rates.
The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons. The market value of derivatives providing economic exposure substantially similar to the securities referenced in the Fund’s 80% policy, as described above, will be counted for purposes of measuring the Fund’s compliance with its 80% policy.
The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process, meaning the portfolio management team generally seeks more investment exposure to securities believed to be undervalued and less investment exposure to securities believed to be overvalued. The portfolio management team combines top-down and bottom-up analysis to construct its portfolio. Insights gained from fundamental analysis and proprietary valuation tools are used to determine security selection, industry exposure, and term structure. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.
The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LICIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|78.66%
|2021
|-2.4%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|67.52%
|2020
|1.4%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|64.79%
|2019
|2.1%
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|80.63%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|79.88%
|LICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LICIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.52 M
|2.7 M
|44.4 B
|95.57%
|Number of Holdings
|149
|5
|9191
|69.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.17 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|95.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.52%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|48.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LICIX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.27%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|31.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.73%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|59.09%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|22.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|34.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.89%
|3.98%
|14.39%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-49.09%
|10.75%
|69.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LICIX % Rank
|Corporate
|94.59%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|35.98%
|Securitized
|2.32%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|25.76%
|Government
|2.32%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|51.14%
|Municipal
|0.77%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|11.74%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|28.79%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.30%
|81.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LICIX % Rank
|US
|87.67%
|15.65%
|108.09%
|17.42%
|Non US
|9.60%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|82.20%
|LICIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.48%
|0.02%
|5.60%
|5.45%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|60.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.45%
|5.81%
|LICIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LICIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LICIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.00%
|0.00%
|259.00%
|64.50%
|LICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LICIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.58%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|18.94%
|LICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LICIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.28%
|0.38%
|7.58%
|45.27%
|LICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Mr. O’Brien is a lead portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. O’Brien joined Lord Abbett in 1998 and was named Partner in 2008. Mr. O’Brien received a BA from Princeton University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Mr. Yuoh is a portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. Yuoh joined Lord Abbett in 2010, and was named Partner in 2012. His prior experience includes: Senior Vice President – Director of Fundamental Research and Senior Portfolio Manager at Alliance Bernstein, LLP; Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management; and Mortgage-Backed Securities Portfolio Manager at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc. Mr. Yuoh received a BS from Cornell University and has been in the investment business since 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Ms. Koleva joined Lord Abbett in 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2020
2.41
2.4%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.2
|2.41
