Under normal conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in corporate debt (or fixed income) securities and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such securities. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests substantially all of its assets in debt securities rated investment grade at the time of purchase or determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. However, the Fund may at times hold below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds) if the Fund purchased securities that were considered investment grade at their time of purchase and such securities subsequently are downgraded. The Fund may invest in:

·corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers; and

·corporate debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other types of fixed income instruments, including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may also invest in structured securities and other hybrid instruments, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).

The Fund does not have any maturity or duration restrictions and may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. The duration of a security takes into account

the pattern of all expected payments of interest and principal on the security over time, including how these payments are affected by changes in interest rates.

The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons. The market value of derivatives providing economic exposure substantially similar to the securities referenced in the Fund’s 80% policy, as described above, will be counted for purposes of measuring the Fund’s compliance with its 80% policy.

The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process, meaning the portfolio management team generally seeks more investment exposure to securities believed to be undervalued and less investment exposure to securities believed to be overvalued. The portfolio management team combines top-down and bottom-up analysis to construct its portfolio. Insights gained from fundamental analysis and proprietary valuation tools are used to determine security selection, industry exposure, and term structure. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.