Lord Abbett Corporate Bond Fund

mutual fund
LCBQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.26 -0.04 -0.48%
primary theme
Corporate Bond
share class
Inst (LICIX) Primary Other (LBCOX) C (LBCCX) A (LBCAX) Retirement (LBCUX) Retirement (LBCSX) Retirement (LBCVX) Retirement (LRCBX) Other (LCCFX) Retirement (LCBQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Corporate Bond Fund

LCBQX | Fund

$8.26

$6.52 M

3.98%

$0.33

3.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$6.52 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Lord Abbett Corporate Bond Fund

LCBQX | Fund

$8.26

$6.52 M

3.98%

$0.33

3.08%

LCBQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Corporate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Apr 19, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kewjin Yuoh

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in corporate debt (or fixed income) securities and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such securities. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests substantially all of its assets in debt securities rated investment grade at the time of purchase or determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. However, the Fund may at times hold below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds) if the Fund purchased securities that were considered investment grade at their time of purchase and such securities subsequently are downgraded. The Fund may invest in:

·corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers; and

·corporate debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other types of fixed income instruments, including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may also invest in structured securities and other hybrid instruments, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).

The Fund does not have any maturity or duration restrictions and may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. The duration of a security takes into account

the pattern of all expected payments of interest and principal on the security over time, including how these payments are affected by changes in interest rates.

The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons. The market value of derivatives providing economic exposure substantially similar to the securities referenced in the Fund’s 80% policy, as described above, will be counted for purposes of measuring the Fund’s compliance with its 80% policy.

The portfolio management team buys and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process, meaning the portfolio management team generally seeks more investment exposure to securities believed to be undervalued and less investment exposure to securities believed to be overvalued. The portfolio management team combines top-down and bottom-up analysis to construct its portfolio. Insights gained from fundamental analysis and proprietary valuation tools are used to determine security selection, industry exposure, and term structure. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LCBQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCBQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -27.3% 2.9% 69.08%
1 Yr -3.8% -14.9% 190.9% 93.02%
3 Yr -7.9%* -13.1% 32.9% 77.03%
5 Yr -3.0%* -10.4% 21.9% 94.05%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCBQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -26.5% 144.0% 82.21%
2021 -2.3% -15.7% 13.1% 65.38%
2020 1.4% -13.0% 5.1% 73.24%
2019 2.1% -3.3% 4.1% 78.01%
2018 -1.4% -3.1% 1.3% 82.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCBQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -27.3% 2.9% 57.25%
1 Yr -3.8% -15.9% 190.9% 83.33%
3 Yr -7.9%* -13.1% 32.9% 78.17%
5 Yr -3.0%* -10.4% 21.9% 93.68%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCBQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -26.5% 144.0% 86.17%
2021 -2.3% -15.7% 13.1% 65.38%
2020 1.4% -13.0% 5.1% 73.24%
2019 2.1% -3.3% 4.1% 79.06%
2018 -1.4% -3.1% 1.3% 85.21%

NAV & Total Return History

LCBQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LCBQX Category Low Category High LCBQX % Rank
Net Assets 6.52 M 2.7 M 44.4 B 98.03%
Number of Holdings 149 5 9191 71.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.17 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 97.73%
Weighting of Top 10 18.52% 1.8% 100.0% 50.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bonds 1.63% 3.56%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 2.91%
  3. Bank of America Corporation 3.59% 2.84%
  4. AT&T Inc 4.3% 2.64%
  5. United States Treasury Bonds 1.13% 2.59%
  6. Wells Fargo & Company 2.39% 2.34%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 2.32%
  8. Lloyds Banking Group PLC 2.86% 2.26%
  9. Standard Chartered PLC 4.25% 2.14%
  10. Verizon Communications Inc. 2.36% 2.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LCBQX % Rank
Bonds 		97.27% 15.65% 141.47% 34.47%
Convertible Bonds 		2.73% 0.00% 78.47% 60.98%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 82.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 85.23%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 79.17%
Cash 		0.00% -49.09% 10.75% 81.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCBQX % Rank
Corporate 		94.59% 41.80% 100.00% 37.88%
Securitized 		2.32% 0.00% 23.18% 27.65%
Government 		2.32% 0.00% 25.63% 53.03%
Municipal 		0.77% 0.00% 3.62% 13.64%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 83.71%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 11.30% 94.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCBQX % Rank
US 		87.67% 15.65% 108.09% 19.32%
Non US 		9.60% 0.00% 47.05% 84.09%

LCBQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LCBQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.08% 0.02% 5.60% 2.33%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.35% 65.69%
12b-1 Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.00% 69.57%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.02% 0.45% 23.26%

Sales Fees

LCBQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LCBQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LCBQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.00% 0.00% 259.00% 67.00%

LCBQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LCBQX Category Low Category High LCBQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.98% 0.00% 7.33% 37.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LCBQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LCBQX Category Low Category High LCBQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.68% 0.38% 7.58% 84.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LCBQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LCBQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kewjin Yuoh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Mr. Yuoh is a portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. Yuoh joined Lord Abbett in 2010, and was named Partner in 2012. His prior experience includes: Senior Vice President – Director of Fundamental Research and Senior Portfolio Manager at Alliance Bernstein, LLP; Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management; and Mortgage-Backed Securities Portfolio Manager at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., Inc. Mr. Yuoh received a BS from Cornell University and has been in the investment business since 1994.

Andrew O'Brien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Mr. O’Brien is a lead portfolio manager for the taxable fixed income strategies. Mr. O’Brien joined Lord Abbett in 1998 and was named Partner in 2008. Mr. O’Brien received a BA from Princeton University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1998.

Eric Kang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Yoana Koleva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Ms. Koleva joined Lord Abbett in 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.2 2.41

