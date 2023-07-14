Under normal circumstances, the fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities, such as common stocks, of issuers with medium market capitalizations, and identified by the manager as having value characteristics. A medium market capitalization issuer is generally considered to be one whose market capitalization is, at the time the fund makes the investment, similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell Midcap Value Index. The market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap Value Index was approximately $364.740 million to $60.795 billion as of March 31, 2022, and may change over time.

The manager examines various factors in determining the value characteristics of such issuers, including price-to-book value ratios and price-to-earnings ratios. These value characteristics are examined in the context of the issuer’s operating and financial fundamentals, such as return

on equity and earnings growth and cash flow. The manager selects securities for the fund based on a continuous study of trends in industries and companies, earnings power and growth, and other investment criteria. In general, the fund’s investments are broadly diversified over a number of industries and, as a matter of policy, the fund is limited to investing a maximum of 25% of its total assets in any one industry. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.

The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign currency-denominated securities.

The fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities, including securities that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.