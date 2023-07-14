Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.3%
1 yr return
11.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$20.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.7%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JVMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.3%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|24.93%
|1 Yr
|11.6%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|18.11%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|31.99%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|30.83%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|17.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|JVMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.3%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|23.10%
|1 Yr
|11.6%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|14.40%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|31.54%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|36.75%
|10 Yr
|7.1%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|17.48%
* Annualized
|JVMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JVMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.4 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|2.09%
|Number of Holdings
|138
|9
|2354
|23.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.15 B
|129 K
|9.16 B
|7.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.72%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|74.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JVMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.68%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|56.17%
|Cash
|2.32%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|44.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|23.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|24.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|22.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|24.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JVMAX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.08%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|28.35%
|Financial Services
|16.84%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|64.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.56%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|13.91%
|Technology
|12.73%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|13.91%
|Energy
|8.43%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|28.35%
|Healthcare
|8.41%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|54.33%
|Real Estate
|7.79%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|55.38%
|Basic Materials
|5.46%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|53.54%
|Utilities
|4.58%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|65.88%
|Consumer Defense
|2.51%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|87.40%
|Communication Services
|0.60%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|88.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JVMAX % Rank
|US
|93.11%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|60.37%
|Non US
|4.57%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|39.11%
|JVMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|42.36%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|59.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|34.80%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|JVMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|82.98%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|JVMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JVMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|21.68%
|JVMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JVMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.74%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|56.14%
|JVMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JVMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JVMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.34%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|76.78%
|JVMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2001
20.93
20.9%
Mr. Pollack is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Equity product. He has been with Boston Partners since 2000. He joined the firm from Hughes Investments where he spent twelve years as an equity portfolio manager, managing value equity across the market capitalization spectrum. He also oversaw the outside investment managers who manage assets for Hughes’ pension plan. He began his career at Hughes as an Investment Analyst where he spent four years covering a variety of industries and sectors. Prior to that, he was with Remington, Inc., and Arthur Anderson & Co. Mr. Pollack is a graduate from Georgia Institute of Technology and holds an M.B.A. from The Anderson School of Management at the University of California at Los Angeles. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has thirty-six years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2010
12.1
12.1%
Mr. Feeney is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer for Boston Partners. He is responsible for the firm’s strategic, financial and operating decisions, and all aspects of investment management including the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research groups. He was one of the original partners of Boston Partners Asset Management in 1995. Prior to assuming these roles, he was Director of Research. Mr. Feeney joined Boston Partners upon its inception in 1995 from Putnam Investments where he managed mortgage-backed securities portfolios. He began his career at the Bank of Boston where he was a loan officer specializing on highly leveraged loan portfolios. Mr. Feeney holds a B.S. degree in finance from the University of New Hampshire and an M.B.A. with High Honors from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is past President of the Fixed Income Management Society of Boston. He has thirty-five years of investment experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
