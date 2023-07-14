Home
John Hancock Funds Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund

mutual fund
JVMSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.57 -0.15 -0.56%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (JVMIX) Primary A (JVMAX) C (JVMCX) Retirement (JVMRX) Retirement (JVMSX) Retirement (JVMTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

John Hancock Funds Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund

JVMSX | Fund

$26.57

$20.4 B

0.57%

$0.15

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

Net Assets

$20.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JVMSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Pollack

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities, such as common stocks, of issuers with medium market capitalizations, and identified by the manager as having value characteristics. A medium market capitalization issuer is generally considered to be one whose market capitalization is, at the time the fund makes the investment, similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell Midcap Value Index. The market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap Value Index was approximately $364.740 million to $60.795 billion as of March 31, 2022, and may change over time.
The manager examines various factors in determining the value characteristics of such issuers, including price-to-book value ratios and price-to-earnings ratios. These value characteristics are examined in the context of the issuer’s operating and financial fundamentals, such as return
on equity and earnings growth and cash flow. The manager selects securities for the fund based on a continuous study of trends in industries and companies, earnings power and growth, and other investment criteria. In general, the fund’s investments are broadly diversified over a number of industries and, as a matter of policy, the fund is limited to investing a maximum of 25% of its total assets in any one industry. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy.
The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign currency-denominated securities.
The fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities, including securities that are illiquid by virtue of the absence of a readily available market or legal or contractual restrictions on resale.
The fund may participate as a purchaser in initial public offerings of securities (IPOs). An IPO is a company’s first offering of stock to the public. The fund may trade securities actively.


JVMSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JVMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -10.8% 26.2% 25.46%
1 Yr 11.9% -29.4% 26.4% 16.54%
3 Yr 12.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 30.65%
5 Yr 2.6%* -14.9% 42.0% 28.89%
10 Yr 5.1%* -8.0% 20.5% 15.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JVMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -41.6% 42.6% 34.84%
2021 8.9% -23.5% 23.2% 52.67%
2020 1.5% -8.6% 93.7% 22.34%
2019 6.2% -2.6% 7.5% 22.47%
2018 -5.5% -8.8% 3.8% 71.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JVMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -19.1% 22.1% 23.62%
1 Yr 11.9% -29.4% 36.6% 12.83%
3 Yr 12.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 30.19%
5 Yr 2.6%* -13.5% 42.0% 35.33%
10 Yr 7.1%* -3.7% 21.6% 16.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JVMSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -41.6% 42.6% 34.84%
2021 8.9% -23.5% 23.2% 52.67%
2020 1.5% -8.6% 93.7% 22.34%
2019 6.2% -2.6% 7.5% 22.47%
2018 -5.5% -7.6% 3.8% 79.31%

NAV & Total Return History

JVMSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JVMSX Category Low Category High JVMSX % Rank
Net Assets 20.4 B 504 K 30.4 B 2.36%
Number of Holdings 138 9 2354 23.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.15 B 129 K 9.16 B 7.35%
Weighting of Top 10 15.72% 5.3% 99.9% 74.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ameriprise Financial Inc 2.16%
  2. AutoZone Inc 1.97%
  3. Fifth Third Bancorp 1.90%
  4. CenterPoint Energy Inc 1.57%
  5. KeyCorp 1.45%
  6. Eaton Corp PLC 1.42%
  7. Schlumberger Ltd 1.41%
  8. East West Bancorp Inc 1.39%
  9. Dover Corp 1.37%
  10. Qorvo Inc 1.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JVMSX % Rank
Stocks 		97.68% 85.69% 100.65% 56.43%
Cash 		2.32% -0.65% 14.30% 44.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 24.41%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 25.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 23.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 25.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JVMSX % Rank
Industrials 		18.08% 0.00% 29.02% 28.61%
Financial Services 		16.84% 0.00% 60.11% 64.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.56% 0.00% 29.62% 14.17%
Technology 		12.73% 0.00% 30.07% 14.17%
Energy 		8.43% 0.00% 29.17% 28.61%
Healthcare 		8.41% 0.00% 32.47% 54.59%
Real Estate 		7.79% 0.00% 40.74% 55.64%
Basic Materials 		5.46% 0.00% 23.88% 53.81%
Utilities 		4.58% 0.00% 24.69% 66.14%
Consumer Defense 		2.51% 0.00% 33.79% 87.66%
Communication Services 		0.60% 0.00% 19.80% 88.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JVMSX % Rank
US 		93.11% 55.79% 100.30% 60.63%
Non US 		4.57% 0.00% 36.04% 39.37%

JVMSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JVMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.01% 16.27% 29.76%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.20% 60.21%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 35.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 78.61%

Sales Fees

JVMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JVMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JVMSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 227.00% 21.97%

JVMSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JVMSX Category Low Category High JVMSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.57% 0.00% 8.88% 56.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JVMSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JVMSX Category Low Category High JVMSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.18% -1.84% 4.73% 84.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JVMSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History



JVMSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Pollack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2001

20.93

20.9%

Mr. Pollack is a portfolio manager for Boston Partners Mid Cap Value Equity product. He has been with Boston Partners since 2000. He joined the firm from Hughes Investments where he spent twelve years as an equity portfolio manager, managing value equity across the market capitalization spectrum. He also oversaw the outside investment managers who manage assets for Hughes’ pension plan. He began his career at Hughes as an Investment Analyst where he spent four years covering a variety of industries and sectors. Prior to that, he was with Remington, Inc., and Arthur Anderson & Co. Mr. Pollack is a graduate from Georgia Institute of Technology and holds an M.B.A. from The Anderson School of Management at the University of California at Los Angeles. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He has thirty-six years of investment experience.

Joseph Feeney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2010

12.1

12.1%

Mr. Feeney is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer for Boston Partners. He is responsible for the firm’s strategic, financial and operating decisions, and all aspects of investment management including the firm’s fundamental and quantitative research groups. He was one of the original partners of Boston Partners Asset Management in 1995. Prior to assuming these roles, he was Director of Research. Mr. Feeney joined Boston Partners upon its inception in 1995 from Putnam Investments where he managed mortgage-backed securities portfolios. He began his career at the Bank of Boston where he was a loan officer specializing on highly leveraged loan portfolios. Mr. Feeney holds a B.S. degree in finance from the University of New Hampshire and an M.B.A. with High Honors from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is past President of the Fixed Income Management Society of Boston. He has thirty-five years of investment experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

