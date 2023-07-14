Home
John Hancock Funds Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
JSJFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.16 -0.07 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (JSJIX) Primary Retirement (JSJFX) C (JSJCX) A (JSJAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

8.3%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$465 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

JSJFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    John Hancock Funds Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    John Hancock
  • Inception Date
    Mar 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    19563
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anthony Sutton

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of small-cap companies. The fund defines small-cap companies as those that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000 Growth Index (approximately $25 billion as of October 31, 2021).The fund invests mainly in common stocks, but it may also invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to a limited extent, generally for purposes of gaining temporary market exposure.
The manager employs a growth-oriented investment philosophy to analyze and select investments and seeks to own stocks of high quality companies (based on such characteristics as return-on-equity or profitability) trading at what the manager believes are attractive valuations and that are experiencing positive earnings revisions. The manager seeks to invest in companies that it believes could experience future growth rates at levels
higher than the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The manager utilizes an investment process that incorporates proprietary quantitative and qualitative research.
The manager continuously monitors and evaluates its investments and attempts to mitigate risk through ownership of a well-diversified portfolio. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy and its exposures may vary significantly from the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in foreign securities, including those in emerging markets, and may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). The manager defines emerging markets countries as those countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
The manager will generally sell a stock if it determines, among other things, there has been an adverse change in the company’s fundamentals, competitive position, or change to its relative valuation.
Due to its investment strategy, the fund may buy and sell securities frequently, which may result in high transaction costs and additional shareholder expenses.
Read More

JSJFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSJFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -21.9% 50.1% 92.23%
1 Yr 2.3% -72.8% 36.6% 87.67%
3 Yr -8.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 79.23%
5 Yr -4.9%* -42.6% 12.7% 59.03%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 4.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSJFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.9% -82.1% 547.9% 77.19%
2021 -4.6% -69.3% 196.9% 53.90%
2020 10.6% -28.2% 32.1% 29.91%
2019 3.9% -3.2% 9.3% 75.56%
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period JSJFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -24.8% 50.1% 90.37%
1 Yr 2.3% -72.8% 36.6% 85.47%
3 Yr -8.5%* -54.1% 47.5% 79.23%
5 Yr -4.2%* -42.6% 14.6% 63.25%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 4.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period JSJFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.9% -82.1% 547.9% 77.19%
2021 -4.6% -69.3% 196.9% 54.07%
2020 10.6% -28.2% 32.1% 29.91%
2019 3.9% -3.2% 9.3% 75.56%
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

JSJFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

JSJFX Category Low Category High JSJFX % Rank
Net Assets 465 M 183 K 28 B 54.88%
Number of Holdings 49 6 1336 88.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 145 M 59 K 2.7 B 44.95%
Weighting of Top 10 30.71% 5.9% 100.0% 20.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 3.68%
  2. Boyd Gaming Corp 3.63%
  3. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc 3.42%
  4. Astec Industries Inc 3.40%
  5. Asbury Automotive Group Inc 3.37%
  6. Texas Roadhouse Inc 3.10%
  7. Inovalon Holdings Inc 3.09%
  8. Omnicell Inc 2.96%
  9. Advanced Energy Industries Inc 2.95%
  10. Synaptics Inc 2.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High JSJFX % Rank
Stocks 		96.89% 77.52% 101.30% 58.75%
Cash 		3.11% -1.30% 22.49% 34.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 45.96%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 56.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 44.28%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 43.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSJFX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		23.00% 0.00% 40.68% 1.68%
Technology 		18.64% 2.91% 75.51% 83.84%
Industrials 		17.41% 0.00% 36.64% 43.43%
Healthcare 		16.70% 0.00% 47.90% 76.26%
Consumer Defense 		10.35% 0.00% 13.56% 0.84%
Financial Services 		9.75% 0.00% 42.95% 24.07%
Communication Services 		2.40% 0.00% 15.31% 48.82%
Energy 		1.76% 0.00% 55.49% 61.28%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 61.78%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 84.85%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 89.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High JSJFX % Rank
US 		93.61% 67.06% 99.56% 48.82%
Non US 		3.28% 0.00% 26.08% 48.99%

JSJFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

JSJFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.05% 27.56% 75.43%
Management Fee 0.86% 0.05% 4.05% 74.03%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

JSJFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

JSJFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

JSJFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 3.00% 439.00% 59.22%

JSJFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

JSJFX Category Low Category High JSJFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 48.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

JSJFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

JSJFX Category Low Category High JSJFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -4.08% 1.10% 44.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

JSJFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

JSJFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anthony Sutton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Mr. Sutton became an Analyst and Portfolio Manager since joining Redwood Investments in 2010. Mr. Sutton began investment career in 1989. Mr. Sutton is a combat-decorated former US Marine, specializing in intelligence.

Michael Mufson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Mr. Mufson are managing partners and portfolio managers with Redwood, which they co-founded. Prior to joining Redwood, Mr. Makkas was a portfolio manager with Wells Fargo Asset Management from April 2015 until April 2018. Prior thereto, he was a senior analyst with Alydar Capital LLC from January 2014 until March 2015

Jennifer Silver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Ms. Silver co-founded Redwood Investments in 2004 and is responsible for day-to-day management of the firm. She serves as Co-CIO and Portfolio Manager/Analyst. Previously, Ms. Silver was a Managing Director and Head of Growth Equity for Neuberger Berman where she launched the firm’s growth investing capabilities. Prior to Neuberger Berman, she spent 16 years at Putnam Investments culminating with a senior leadership role as a Managing Director. She holds an M.B.A from Stanford University and a B.A degree from Wellesley College.

Ezra Samet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Ezra Samet, CFA - Portfolio Manager & Analyst Mr. Samet joined Redwood Investments in 2006 and serves as Portfolio Manager/Analyst. Previously, Mr. Samet worked as an associate at Rochester Management Corp., a commercial real estate firm, conducting market research and feasibility studies for commercial properties. Education: Columbia University BA

Alexi Makkas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Mr. Makkas joined Wells Capital Management in 2015, where he serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Beacon Growth Equity team. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, he served as a senior equity analyst at Alydar Capital. Redwood Investments, LLC ("Redwood") Co-Portfolio Manager,Portfolio Manager & Analyst (since 2018),Joined Redwood Investments in 2018

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

