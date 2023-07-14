Under normal circumstances, the fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of small-cap companies. The fund defines small-cap companies as those that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000 Growth Index (approximately $25 billion as of October 31, 2021). The fund invests mainly in common stocks, but it may also invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to a limited extent, generally for purposes of gaining temporary market exposure.

The manager employs a growth-oriented investment philosophy to analyze and select investments and seeks to own stocks of high quality companies (based on such characteristics as return-on-equity or profitability) trading at what the manager believes are attractive valuations and that are experiencing positive earnings revisions. The manager seeks to invest in companies that it believes could experience future growth rates at levels

higher than the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The manager utilizes an investment process that incorporates proprietary quantitative and qualitative research.

The manager continuously monitors and evaluates its investments and attempts to mitigate risk through ownership of a well-diversified portfolio. The fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy and its exposures may vary significantly from the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in foreign securities, including those in emerging markets, and may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). The manager defines emerging markets countries as those countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The manager will generally sell a stock if it determines, among other things, there has been an adverse change in the company’s fundamentals, competitive position, or change to its relative valuation.