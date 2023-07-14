Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.3%
Net Assets
$465 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.7%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|JSJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|92.91%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|88.18%
|3 Yr
|-8.9%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|80.28%
|5 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|61.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|4.98%
* Annualized
|JSJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSJIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|465 M
|183 K
|28 B
|55.39%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|6
|1336
|88.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|145 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|45.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.71%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|21.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSJIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.89%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|59.26%
|Cash
|3.11%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|35.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|100.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|98.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|100.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSJIX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|23.00%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|2.19%
|Technology
|18.64%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|84.34%
|Industrials
|17.41%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|43.94%
|Healthcare
|16.70%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|76.77%
|Consumer Defense
|10.35%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|1.35%
|Financial Services
|9.75%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|24.58%
|Communication Services
|2.40%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|49.33%
|Energy
|1.76%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|61.78%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JSJIX % Rank
|US
|93.61%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|49.83%
|Non US
|3.28%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|49.49%
|JSJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|65.02%
|Management Fee
|0.86%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|74.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|JSJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JSJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JSJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|60.00%
|JSJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSJIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|100.00%
|JSJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|JSJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JSJIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.78%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|55.12%
|JSJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 26, 2017
4.43
4.4%
Mr. Sutton became an Analyst and Portfolio Manager since joining Redwood Investments in 2010. Mr. Sutton began investment career in 1989. Mr. Sutton is a combat-decorated former US Marine, specializing in intelligence.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 26, 2017
4.43
4.4%
Ms. Silver co-founded Redwood Investments in 2004 and is responsible for day-to-day management of the firm. She serves as Co-CIO and Portfolio Manager/Analyst. Previously, Ms. Silver was a Managing Director and Head of Growth Equity for Neuberger Berman where she launched the firm’s growth investing capabilities. Prior to Neuberger Berman, she spent 16 years at Putnam Investments culminating with a senior leadership role as a Managing Director. She holds an M.B.A from Stanford University and a B.A degree from Wellesley College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 26, 2017
4.43
4.4%
Ezra Samet, CFA - Portfolio Manager & Analyst Mr. Samet joined Redwood Investments in 2006 and serves as Portfolio Manager/Analyst. Previously, Mr. Samet worked as an associate at Rochester Management Corp., a commercial real estate firm, conducting market research and feasibility studies for commercial properties. Education: Columbia University BA
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 26, 2017
4.43
4.4%
Mr. Mufson are managing partners and portfolio managers with Redwood, which they co-founded. Prior to joining Redwood, Mr. Makkas was a portfolio manager with Wells Fargo Asset Management from April 2015 until April 2018. Prior thereto, he was a senior analyst with Alydar Capital LLC from January 2014 until March 2015
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Mr. Makkas joined Wells Capital Management in 2015, where he serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Beacon Growth Equity team. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, he served as a senior equity analyst at Alydar Capital. Redwood Investments, LLC ("Redwood") Co-Portfolio Manager,Portfolio Manager & Analyst (since 2018),Joined Redwood Investments in 2018
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
