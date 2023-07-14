Under normal market conditions, the fund invests substantially all of its assets in underlying funds using an asset allocation strategy designed for investors expected to retire around the year 2050.

The managers of the fund allocate assets among the underlying funds according to an asset allocation strategy that becomes increasingly conservative over time. John Hancock Multi-Index 2050 Lifetime Portfolio has a target asset allocation of 95% of its assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities. The fund will have a greater exposure to underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities than will a John Hancock Multi-Index Lifetime Portfolio with a closer target date. To reduce investment risk and volatility as retirement approaches and in the postretirement years, the asset allocation strategy will change over time according to a predetermined “glide path” shown in the following chart. The fund may be a primary source of income for its shareholders after retirement.

Glide path chart

The allocations reflected in the glide path are referred to as target allocations because they do not reflect active decisions made by the managers to produce an overweight or an underweight position in a particular asset class. The fund has a target allocation to underlying funds that invest in the broad asset classes of equity and fixed-income securities, but may also allocate its assets to underlying funds that invest outside these asset classes to protect the fund or help it achieve its objective. For example, the fund may also allocate its assets to underlying funds that invest in alternative and specialty asset classes. The managers may change the target allocation without shareholder approval if they believe that such change would benefit the fund and its shareholders. Under normal circumstances, any deviation from the target allocation is not expected to be greater than plus or minus 10%.

Within the prescribed percentage allocation, the managers select the percentage level to be maintained in specific underlying funds. New investments made by the fund may be directed to particular underlying funds in an effort to maintain the desired target allocations. There is no guarantee that the managers will correctly predict the market or economic conditions and, as with other mutual fund investments, you could lose money even if the fund is at or close to its designated retirement year or in its postretirement stage.

The fund is designed for investors who may remain invested in the fund through their retirement years. The fund will continue to be managed according to an allocation strategy that becomes increasingly conservative over time until approximately twenty years after retirement, at which time the fund expects to maintain a static allocation of approximately 25% of its assets in equity underlying funds.

The fund may invest in underlying funds that invest in a broad range of equity and fixed-income securities and asset classes. The fund may also invest in underlying funds that invest in alternative/specialty securities and asset classes, including, but not limited to, U.S. and foreign securities, emerging-market securities, commodities, asset-backed securities, small-cap securities, and below-investment-grade securities (i.e., junk bonds). The underlying funds may also use derivatives, such as swaps, foreign currency forwards, futures, and options, in each case for the purposes of reducing risk, obtaining efficient market exposure and/or enhancing investment returns.

The fund will invest in various passively managed underlying funds (commonly known as index funds) that as a group hold a wide range of equity-type securities in their portfolios, including convertible securities. The fund may also invest in various actively managed funds. The fund is not designed to track an index or group of indexes. Equity-type securities include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization stocks, domestic and foreign securities (including emerging-market securities), and sector holdings. Certain equity underlying funds may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). Each of the equity underlying funds has its own investment strategy that, for example, may focus on growth stocks or value stocks, or may employ a strategy combining growth and income stocks, and/or may invest in derivatives such as credit default swaps, foreign currency forwards, interest rate swaps, options on securities, and futures contracts. Certain of the underlying funds focus their investment strategy on fixed-income securities, which may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade debt securities with maturities that range from shorter to longer term. Below-investment-grade debt securities are also referred to as junk bonds. The fixed-income underlying funds collectively hold various types of debt instruments such as corporate bonds and mortgage-backed, government-issued, domestic, and international securities (including emerging market securities). Certain underlying funds may invest in illiquid securities, and certain underlying funds may be non-diversified.

The fund may invest directly in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), exchange-traded notes (ETNs), the securities of other investment companies, U.S. government securities, and other types of investments such as derivatives, including credit default swaps, options on equity index futures, interest-rate swaps, and foreign currency forward contracts, in each case for the purposes of reducing risk, obtaining efficient market exposure, and/ or enhancing investment returns.